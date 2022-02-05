What should Knicks do before the NBA Trade Deadline?

Things haven’t quite gone according to plan for the New York Knicks during the 2021-22 NBA season. After capturing the fourth seed in the East a year ago, the Knicks are floundering in the .500 range ahead of the trade deadline. The veteran additions in the offseason haven’t made a big impact, and the team’s young core appears to have plateaued.

NBA Trade Deadline: New York Knicks

Buy or Sell? Look to deal veteran players

Evan Fournier, Alec Burks, Kemba Walker and Taj Gibson are all on reasonable deals and can provide valuable playoff minutes to a contender. They have no purpose on the Knicks, who are struggling to balance giving young players minutes while also maintaining a competitive team. It leads to chaos. Julius Randle’s contract is a bit too big to deal him, and he’s technically part of the team’s budding core. It’s time to acquire future assets for the veterans and build around Randle, RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson.