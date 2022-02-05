 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What should Knicks do before the NBA Trade Deadline?

We go over whether the New York Knicks should buy or sell before the NBA Trade Deadline on Feb. 10.

By Chinmay Vaidya
New York Knicks v Cleveland Cavaliers
Julius Randle of the New York Knicks reacts during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on January 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Knicks 95-93.
Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

Things haven’t quite gone according to plan for the New York Knicks during the 2021-22 NBA season. After capturing the fourth seed in the East a year ago, the Knicks are floundering in the .500 range ahead of the trade deadline. The veteran additions in the offseason haven’t made a big impact, and the team’s young core appears to have plateaued.

Buy or Sell? Look to deal veteran players

Evan Fournier, Alec Burks, Kemba Walker and Taj Gibson are all on reasonable deals and can provide valuable playoff minutes to a contender. They have no purpose on the Knicks, who are struggling to balance giving young players minutes while also maintaining a competitive team. It leads to chaos. Julius Randle’s contract is a bit too big to deal him, and he’s technically part of the team’s budding core. It’s time to acquire future assets for the veterans and build around Randle, RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson.

