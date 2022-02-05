What should Bucks do before the NBA Trade Deadline?

The defending NBA champions Milwaukee Bucks are sitting in a comfortable position ahead of the trade deadline, with no major roster issues outside of Brook Lopez’s injury. Milwaukee is locked into its roster core for a long time, so there’s likely not going to be a big move as the team gets set to defend its crown.

NBA Trade Deadline: Milwaukee Bucks

Buy or Sell? Make peripheral moves at best

Lopez’s injury situation is tough, because the Bucks don’t have a great replacement option for him. Bobby Portis has been adequate at times, but his consistency has been lacking. Maybe the Bucks look to find incremental upgrades over Grayson Allen and George Hill but that’ll be hard to do. The buyout market could be more fruitful for Milwaukee over the trade market. The Bucks are locked in and have managed to play through some injury issues. Now isn’t the time for big moves.