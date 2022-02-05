 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What should Bulls do before the NBA Trade Deadline?

We go over whether the Chicago Bulls should buy or sell before the NBA Trade Deadline on Feb. 10.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Toronto Raptors v Chicago Bulls
Zach Lavine of the Chicago Bulls controls the ball against the Toronto Raptors on January 26, 2022 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Chicago defeated Toronto 111-105.
Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls were expected to be one of the East’s playoff teams after a flurry of offseason moves, but few predicted the team would be a contender for the No. 1 seed in the conference. Behind All-Star starter DeMar DeRozan, the Bulls have withstood injuries and COVID outbreaks to emerge as contenders in the conference. This performance has certainly changed how they’ll approach the trade deadline.

NBA Trade Deadline: Chicago Bulls

Buy or Sell? Buy a defensive wing or forward

The Bulls will get to LaVine’s contract situation in the summer. Patrick Williams could return for the playoffs, but there’s a good chance he doesn’t. Chicago has Derrick Jones Jr. and Troy Brown on expiring deals with total $14 million in salary. That cannot go to waste. Williams might turn into a star, but the Bulls have a chance to win this year. It’s hard to predict whether your team will consistently contend for a title, so dealing Williams as part of a package to land Jerami Grant, Christian Wood or Jaylen Brown should be a no-brainer for the Bulls.

