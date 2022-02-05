What should Bulls do before the NBA Trade Deadline?

The Chicago Bulls were expected to be one of the East’s playoff teams after a flurry of offseason moves, but few predicted the team would be a contender for the No. 1 seed in the conference. Behind All-Star starter DeMar DeRozan, the Bulls have withstood injuries and COVID outbreaks to emerge as contenders in the conference. This performance has certainly changed how they’ll approach the trade deadline.

NBA Trade Deadline: Chicago Bulls

Buy or Sell? Buy a defensive wing or forward

The Bulls will get to LaVine’s contract situation in the summer. Patrick Williams could return for the playoffs, but there’s a good chance he doesn’t. Chicago has Derrick Jones Jr. and Troy Brown on expiring deals with total $14 million in salary. That cannot go to waste. Williams might turn into a star, but the Bulls have a chance to win this year. It’s hard to predict whether your team will consistently contend for a title, so dealing Williams as part of a package to land Jerami Grant, Christian Wood or Jaylen Brown should be a no-brainer for the Bulls.