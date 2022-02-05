What should Cavaliers do before the NBA Trade Deadline?

The Cleveland Cavaliers have emerged as the surprise contender in this year’s NBA season, shattering preseason win totals ahead of the trade deadline. Now, Cleveland is looking to bolster its roster ahead of the stretch run with the No. 1 seed in the East being a real possibility. Even with injuries to key rotation players, the Cavaliers have managed to stay in contention behind the trio of Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

NBA Trade Deadline: Cleveland Cavaliers

Buy or Sell? Stay put unless a game-changing deal emerges

Now, what classifies as “game changing” is quite vague but the Cavaliers aren’t giving up major assets for the potential of a player. That means no Ben Simmons in Cleveland. Kevin Love, Ricky Rubio and Lauri Markkanen are the big contracts on Cleveland’s books. Love is playing well and likely feels this team can contend, so he’s likely to stay. The Cavaliers would have to attach draft assets to get rid of Rubio’s deal due to injury, something they’ll be hesitant to do. The same applies for Markkanen, who is also playing well. This team will likely stay put at the deadline, as it should.