What should Pistons do before the NBA Trade Deadline?

The Detroit Pistons have kickstarted their rebuild with No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham but still need more pieces and time to emerge as a contender in the East. That leaves Detroit in a seller’s position at the deadline, with versatile forward Jerami Grant being the centerpiece of attention from the league’s contenders. The Pistons have to be smart about this deadline to best set themselves up for the future.

NBA Trade Deadline: Detroit Pistons

Buy or Sell? Sell, sell, sell!

Grant is not the only player the Pistons should look to deal, although he’s the one who will likely deliver the biggest return. Killian Hayes has a questionable fit with Cunningham so if teams hungry for players with potential start offering draft assets, the Pistons will listen. There could even be some interest for Kelly Olynyk, even though he’s been injured for most of the year. Grant deserves to go to a contender, so that’s a move Detroit absolutely has to make.