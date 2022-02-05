What should Pacers do before the NBA Trade Deadline?

The Indiana Pacers expected to be in playoff contention when they hired Rick Carlisle to take over as head coach. With an experienced coach taking over a talented roster, the Pacers had high hopes entering the year. It has turned out to be a disappointment, with the team struggling and stating its intentions to potentially start a rebuild by dealing its best players. The Pacers also made overtures for Ben Simmons, although it seems those dreams have passed.

NBA Trade Deadline: Indiana Pacers

Buy or Sell? Sell, but only for the right return

Myles Turner, Caris LeVert and Domantas Sabonis are all officially on the block. The Pacers reportedly want multiple first-round picks or one first-round pick and a promising young player for Turner, which won’t happen. Indiana needs to be realistic about its potential return, which brings about the question of whether dealing Sabonis is the right move. The center is on a team-friendly contract and is a star with room to improve further. That’s not a talent you trade away.