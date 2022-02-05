What should Magic do before the NBA Trade Deadline?

The Orlando Magic seem to have a core set for their long rebuilding project but the top players from a few draft classes ago haven’t quite panned out as expected. Orlando does have some veteran players who could be trade targets for other teams. How should the Magic handle this trade deadline given their spot in the standings?

NBA Trade Deadline: Orlando Magic

Buy or Sell? Move Gary Harris and Terrence Ross

Harris and Ross are going to be in demand for secondary contenders who fail to pry away the big names like De’Aaron Fox or Ben Simmons. Both have playoff experience and are capable of producing in big games. The Magic will be able to get rid of some salary while also accumulating some extra draft capital. Harris is an expiring contract, which makes him more desirable for some contenders who might be against the luxury tax in coming seasons.