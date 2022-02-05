 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What should Magic do before the NBA Trade Deadline?

We go over whether the Orlando Magic should buy or sell before the NBA Trade Deadline on Feb. 10.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Detroit Pistons v Orlando Magic
Gary Harris of the Orlando Magic smiles during the game against the Detroit Pistons on January 28, 2022 at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.
Photo by Gary Bassing/NBAE via Getty Images

The Orlando Magic seem to have a core set for their long rebuilding project but the top players from a few draft classes ago haven’t quite panned out as expected. Orlando does have some veteran players who could be trade targets for other teams. How should the Magic handle this trade deadline given their spot in the standings?

NBA Trade Deadline: Orlando Magic

Buy or Sell? Move Gary Harris and Terrence Ross

Harris and Ross are going to be in demand for secondary contenders who fail to pry away the big names like De’Aaron Fox or Ben Simmons. Both have playoff experience and are capable of producing in big games. The Magic will be able to get rid of some salary while also accumulating some extra draft capital. Harris is an expiring contract, which makes him more desirable for some contenders who might be against the luxury tax in coming seasons.

