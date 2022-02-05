What should Hawks do before the NBA Trade Deadline?

The Atlanta Hawks have not been able to find their winning ways from last postseason this year, but are kicking on ahead of the trade deadline in hopes of making the playoffs again. The Hawks were reportedly in the running for Ben Simmons but it seems those rumors have cooled off for now. Here’s how Atlanta should approach the trade deadline.

NBA Trade Deadline: Atlanta Hawks

Buy or Sell? Look to offload bloated veteran contracts

There were reports of John Collins potentially being on the block, but that is an unlikely move. The Hawks are better off trying to unload big contracts like Danilo Gallinari and Clint Capela. This will not only give Atlanta some financial flexibility but also give some younger players more time on the court. The Hawks are playing well and in the playoff mix as it is, so there’s no need to make massive roster shifts at this time.