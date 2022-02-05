What should Hornets do before the NBA Trade Deadline?

The Charlotte Hornets have found their footing at the right time in what is a make-or-break season for head coach James Borrego in the Queen City. The Hornets are one of the top scoring teams in the league and should be squarely in the postseason if their results continue as expected. The trade deadline is always an interesting time for small-market franchises with young cores, which Charlotte fits under. How they navigate this period will reveal a lot about their vision for this roster.

NBA Trade Deadline: Charlotte Hornets

Buy or Sell? Explore potential deals for Terry Rozier and Mason Plumlee

Gordon Hayward has been solid on his deal, but Rozier’s contract is a bit longer. With LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges continuing to grow, it feels like Rozier doesn’t quite fit with the group. He’s also holding James Bouknight’s development back. The contract is going to be hard to get rid of, but it can provide Charlotte with some much-needed flexibility. Plumlee doesn’t carry a big cap number, but he’s preventing Kai Jones from getting big minutes.