What should Wizards do before the NBA Trade Deadline?

The Washington Wizards looked like they were going to be the big surprise of the 2021-22 season early, with Bradley Beal and Spencer Dinwiddie leading the unit successfully. Fast forward to the trade deadline and both players are in rumors, especially Beal. He’s a free agent after this season and could leave Washington with the Wizards getting nothing in return. How should the team address this situation ahead of the trade deadline?

NBA Trade Deadline: Washington Wizards

Buy or Sell? Get a commitment from Beal or look to move him

The Wizards need to get some sort of answer from Beal. Maybe they already have one, as the guard has expressed his desire to stay in Washington. He’s signed extensions with the Wizards before as well, so this isn’t just lip service. If the Wizards get an answer that he’s staying, they can see out this season as potential play-in contenders. If Beal wants out, that likely puts Dinwiddie, Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on the block too.