College basketball injuries to watch for Saturday, February 5th

We’ve reached the first Saturday of February in college basketball and the schedule will once again be jam packed with interesting matchups across the board. With conference play entering the home stretch, tournament-hopeful teams can ill afford to have injuries to key players.

We take a look at some of the players that are questionable for action on Saturday, February 5th in some key major-conference matchups.

No. 17 UConn vs. No. 12 Villanova

Villanova: Bryan Antoine, questionable (ankle)

Villanova: Nnanna Njoku, game-time decision (illness)

No. Illinois 18 vs. Indiana

Indiana: Rob Phinisee, plantar fasciitis (questionable)

No. 1 Auburn vs. Georgia

Auburn: Lior Berman, out (foot)

No. 22 Tennessee vs. South Carolina

South Carolina: Ta’Quan Woodley, questionable (personal)

No. 14 Texas Tech vs. West Virginia

Texas Tech: Terrence Shannon, game-time decision (back)

West Virginia: Taz Sherman, questionable (head)

DePaul vs. No. 21 Xavier

DePaul: Javon Freeman-Liberty, questionable (groin)

No. 8 Baylor vs. No. 10 Kansas

Baylor: LJ Cryer, game-time decision (foot)

Baylor: Adam Flagler, questionable (knee)

Kansas: Ochai Agbaji, questionable (protocols)

Kansas: Remy Martin, out (knee)

Kansas: Zach Clemence, out (foot)

No. 19 USC vs. No. 7 Arizona

USC: Joshua Morgan, probable (knee)

No. 9 Duke vs. North Carolina

North Carolina: Dawson Garcia, out (personal)

No. 25 LSU vs. Vanderbilt

LSU: Xavier Pinson, doubtful (knee)

No. 5 Kentucky vs. Alabama

Kentucky: Daimion Collins, questionable (undisclosed)

No. 2 Gonzaga vs. BYU

Gonzaga: Kaden Perry, questionable (back)

UCLA: Jaylen Clark, out (concussion)

UCLA: Jaime Jaquez, game-time decision (ankle)