College basketball injuries to watch for Saturday, February 5th

We’ve reached the first Saturday of February in college basketball and the schedule will once again be jam packed with interesting matchups across the board. With conference play entering the home stretch, tournament-hopeful teams can ill afford to have injuries to key players.
We take a look at some of the players that are questionable for action on Saturday, February 5th in some key major-conference matchups.
No. 17 UConn vs. No. 12 Villanova
Villanova: Bryan Antoine, questionable (ankle)
Villanova: Nnanna Njoku, game-time decision (illness)
No. Illinois 18 vs. Indiana
Indiana: Rob Phinisee, plantar fasciitis (questionable)
No. 1 Auburn vs. Georgia
Auburn: Lior Berman, out (foot)
No. 22 Tennessee vs. South Carolina
South Carolina: Ta’Quan Woodley, questionable (personal)
No. 14 Texas Tech vs. West Virginia
Texas Tech: Terrence Shannon, game-time decision (back)
West Virginia: Taz Sherman, questionable (head)
DePaul vs. No. 21 Xavier
DePaul: Javon Freeman-Liberty, questionable (groin)
No. 8 Baylor vs. No. 10 Kansas
Baylor: LJ Cryer, game-time decision (foot)
Baylor: Adam Flagler, questionable (knee)
Kansas: Ochai Agbaji, questionable (protocols)
Kansas: Remy Martin, out (knee)
Kansas: Zach Clemence, out (foot)
No. 19 USC vs. No. 7 Arizona
USC: Joshua Morgan, probable (knee)
No. 9 Duke vs. North Carolina
North Carolina: Dawson Garcia, out (personal)
No. 25 LSU vs. Vanderbilt
LSU: Xavier Pinson, doubtful (knee)
No. 5 Kentucky vs. Alabama
Kentucky: Daimion Collins, questionable (undisclosed)
No. 2 Gonzaga vs. BYU
Gonzaga: Kaden Perry, questionable (back)
No. 3 UCLA vs. Arizona State
UCLA: Jaylen Clark, out (concussion)
UCLA: Jaime Jaquez, game-time decision (ankle)