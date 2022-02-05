Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Liam Williams live stream: How to watch middleweight bout via live online stream

Chris Eubank Jr. and Liam Williams will headline a jam-packed card Saturday from the UK, duking it out at middleweight finally after two postponements pushed the fight back to Saturday, February 5th. The British natives will duke it out at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales (UK) with the card kicking off at 2:30 p.m. ET (US).

Eubank Jr. enters the bout with a 31-2 record since his professional debut in 2011 and now he’ll face Williams with hopes that the winner will close in an opportunity at a world middleweight title. Williams enters with a 23-3-1 record and a 78% KO clip. If the trash talk has been any indication, we’re set for an ultimate grudge match.

The full card is set to air on Fite TV PPV for the price of $29.99. Once you purchase access to the Eubank Jr. vs. Williams pay-per-view event, you’ll be able to watch the fight either on the Fite TV website or using the Fite TV apps available for various platforms like iOS, Google Play and Roku. Ring walks for Eubank Jr. vs. Williams are expected at approximately 5:15 p.m. ET, depending on the length of the undercard.

Full Card for Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Liam Williams