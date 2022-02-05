Keith Thurman vs. Mario Barrios live stream: How to watch welterweight bout via live online stream

Keith Thurman and Mario Barrios take center stage this weekend in a battle of two fighters looking to get their careers back on track after their respective first losses. The fight tops a FOX Sports PPV card that gets underway at 9 p.m. ET. A live stream will be available at FITE.tv. The event comes to us live from the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

Thurman last fought in 2019, losing a 12-round split decision to Manny Pacquiao. Thurman was making his tenth defense of his WB (Super) welterweight title and lost after Pacquiao claimed enough late rounds to get the win. Thurman is 29-1 coming into this bout.

Barrios enters the fight with a 26-1 record after suffering a loss to Gervonta Davis last June. Barrios was making his second title defense of the WBA (Regular) junior welterweight title. He claimed the vacant title with a decision win over Batyr Akhmedov and successfully defended it with a sixth-round TKO of Ryan Karl in October 2020. However, Davis beat him via TKO to claim the title.

DraftKings Sportsbook has installed Thurman as a -195 favorite to win on Saturday. Barrios is listed at +160. The favored winning method is Thurman by decision or technical decision at +160. Thurman by KO, TKO, or DQ follows at +210. Barrios by decision or technical decision is +350 and by KO, TKO, or DQ is +400.

