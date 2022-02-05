Jesse Rodriguez vs. Carlos Cuadras live stream: How to watch junior bantamweight title bout via live online stream

The 115-pound division will be on display Saturday evening as the second level of contender looks to get in the mix for divisional supremacy. Juan Francisco Estrada is the current 115-pound king, but on Saturday in Phoenix, Carlos Cuadras and Jesse Rodriguez will face off for the WBC’s regular junior bantamweight title.

The event will air on DAZN and the main card gets started at 8 p.m. ET. We can expect ring walks for the main event to happen sometime early in the 11 p.m. hour, but that will depend on the length of the undercard fights.

Cuadras was scheduled to fight the WBC’s No. 1 contender, Srisaket Sor Rungvisai. Rodriguez was pressed into duty after Sor Rungvisai had to withdraw due to a non-COVID illness. This could work out tremendously for the 14-0 Rodriguez who is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Rodriguez is installed at -340 while Cuadras is a +260 underdog.

Cuadras is 39-4-1 and last fought in October 2020, losing via 11th round TKO to Juan Francisco Estrada, the current king of the division. Rodriguez last fought in October, knocking out Jose Alejandro Burgos in the fourth round.

