Claressa Shields vs. Ema Kozin live stream: How to watch women’s middleweight title bout via live online stream

We’ve got a full card of action on the slate Saturday from the UK, incuding a big-time women’s middleweight bout featuring superstar Claressa Shields. She’ll look to defend her WBC, WBA, IBF and WBF women’s middleweight titles against 23-year old Slovenian boxer Ema Kozin.

The card kicks off 2:30 p.m. ET (7:30 p.m. locally in Wales), while ring walks for Shields vs. Kozin are expected at approximately 4:15 p.m. ET. All start times are estimated, as they depend on how long the earlier fights on the card last.

The full card is set to air on Fite TV PPV for the price of $29.99. Once you purchase access to the Shields vs. Kozin pay-per-view event, you’ll be able to watch the fight either on the Fite TV website or using the Fite TV apps available for various platforms like iOS, Google Play and Roku.

Full Card for Claressa Shields vs. Ema Kozin