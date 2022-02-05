What time will Claressa Shields vs. Ema Kozin fight start on Saturday, February 5th

We’ve got a full card of action on the slate Saturday from the UK, incuding a big-time women’s middleweight bout featuring superstar Claressa Shields. She’ll look to defend her WBC, WBA, IBF and WBF women’s middleweight titles against 23-year old Slovenian boxer Ema Kozin.

Shields's last bout was back in 2021, where she faced Marie-Eve Dicare to become the undisputed women’s superwelterweight champion. Now, she’ll face Kozin, who sits with a 21-0-1 record with 11 registered KOs since her debut in 2016. Shields is the heavy favorite to win the bout, with moneyline odds at -2500 to keep her titles. Kozin’s odds to win the bout sit at +1000.

The card kicks off 2:30 p.m. ET (7:30 p.m. locally in Wales), while ring walks for Shields vs. Kozin are expected at approximately 4:15 p.m. ET. All start times are estimated, as they depend on how long the earlier fights on the card last.

The full fight card is set to air on Fite TV PPV for the price of $29.99. After purchasing access to watch the fight, you can watch either on the Fite TV website or using the Fite TV apps available for various platforms like iOS, Google Play and Roku.

Full Card for Claressa Shields vs. Ema Kozin