What time will Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Liam Williams fight start on Saturday, February 5th

Boxing fans get a full day of action on Saturday, February 5th, where we’ll kick things off with a jam-packed card featuring Chris Eubank Jr. and Liam Williams in a middleweight bout for the main event. The fight has been a long time coming after originally being postponed back in December, as Williams managed a shoulder injury.

Eubank Jr. and Williams each come out of the UK as native rivals, both experienced fighters with plenty of KOs to their names. Eubank Jr. holds a 32-2 record with 23 KOs, while Williams enters the bout at 23-3-1 with 18 KOs. Their fight will be preceded by a huge bout between women’s boxing superstar Claressa Shields, who will look to defend her women’s middleweight titles against Ema Kozin.

The card kicks off 2:30 p.m. ET (7:30 p.m. locally in Wales), while ring walks for Eubank Jr. vs. Williams are expected at approximately 5:30 p.m. ET. All start times are estimated, as they depend on how long the earlier fights on the card last.

The full fight card for Eubank Jr. vs. Williams is set to air on Fite TV PPV for $29.99. Once you purchase to watch the card, you can live stream on the Fite TV website or using the Fite TV apps available for various platforms like iOS, Google Play and Roku.

Full Card for Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Liam Williams