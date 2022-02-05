What time will Keith Thurman vs. Mario Barrios fight start on Saturday, February 5th

The welterweight division has a huge title fight coming up later this spring, but this weekend, some names looking to get back into the title picture will main event a card in Las Vegas. Keith Thurman and Mario Barrios square off on Saturday, February 5 at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

The main card for the event gets underway at 9 p.m. ET and will air on FOX Sports PPV and FITE.tv. The main event ring walks are expected to get started in the midnight hour, although it will depend on the length of the rest of the card.

Thurman and Barrios are both coming off their first career defeats, although Thurman has had a longer layoff since the loss. Thurman lost a split decision to Manny Pacquiao in July 2019, which cost him his WBA (Super) welterweight title and dropped him to 29-1. Barrios lost via 11th round TKO to Gervonta Davis last June, costing him the WBA (Regular) junior welterweight title and dropping him to 26-1.

Thurman is a -195 favorite to win this fight while Barrios is a +160 underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook. Thurman by decision or technical decision is the favored winning method at +160, followed by Thurman via KO, TKO, or DQ at +210. Barrios by decision or technical decision is +350 and by KO, TKO, or DQ is +400. A draw is installed at +1800.

Full Card for Keith Thurman vs. Mario Barrios