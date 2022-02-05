What time will Jesse Rodriguez vs. Carlos Cuadras fight start on Saturday, February 5th

We get a busy night of championship boxing on Saturday in Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center. Carlos Cuadras and Jesse Rodriguez face off for the vacant WBC junior bantamweight title, topping a card of four championship bouts and airing on DAZN.

The main card gets started at 8 p.m. ET. We can likely expect ring walks for the main event to happen sometime early in the 11 p.m. hour, but that will depend on the length of the undercard fights.

Cuadras is currently ranked third by the WBC while Rodriguez is not listed. Cuadras was originally slated to fight Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, who is No. 1 in the WBC’s rankings. However, Sor Rungvisai had to withdraw due to a non-COVID illness. Rodriguez was added and gets a big step up in competition against the No. 6 contender in Ring Magazine’s junior bantamweight rankings.

Although Cuadras is higher ranked, Rodriguez is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Rodriguez is a -340 favorite while Cuadras is a +260 underdog. Rodriguez is 14-0 and this will be his first title fight. Cuadras is 39-4-1 and last fought in October 2020, losing via 11th round TKO to Juan Francisco Estrada, the current king of the division.

