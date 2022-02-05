Full undercard for Keith Thurman vs. Mario Barrios welterweight fight

Saturday evening brings a fight card featuring a pair of welterweights looking to get back on track. Keith Thurman and Mario Barros square off at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on a FOX Sports PPV.

The main card for this bought is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET. Main event ringwalks are expected at approximately midnight, depending on the length of the rest of the card.

Thurman is fighting for the first time in nearly three years. He last fought in July 2019 where he lost his WBA welterweight title to Manny Pacquiao. The split decision loss was the first of his career. Barrios is also coming off his first loss, nearly eight months ago. He was 26-0 and making his second defense of the WBA junior welterweight title against Gervonta Davis. Barrios lost via 11th round TKO.

Thurman is installed as a slight favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is -195 to win while Barrios is +160. The sportsbook has odds for five additional fights on the card. The tightest odds are for the junior featherweight bout between Luis Nery and Carlos Castro. Niery is a 150 favorite while Castro is a +120 underdog. The longest odds of the night are for the featherweight bout between Leo Santa Cruz and Keenan Carbajal. Santa Cruz is a -1800 favorite while Carbajal is a +900 underdog.

Full Card for Keith Thurman vs. Mario Barrios