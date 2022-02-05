 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full undercard for Jesse Rodriguez vs. Carlos Cuadras junior bantamweight title fight

We take a look at what to expect from the full card as Jesse Rodriguez faces Carlos Cuadras in a junior bantamweight title bout on Saturday, February 5th.

By David Fucillo
Jesse Rodriguez reacts after knocking down Saul Juarez during their fight at the MGM Grand Conference Center on December 12, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

The 115-pound division is on display Saturday evening as Carlos Cuadras and Jesse Rodriguez face off for the WBC’s vacant title. The card gets underway at 8 p.m. ET and will air on DAZN.

Cuadras was scheduled to face Srisaket Sor Rungvisai in a rematch of their 2014 junior bantamweight title bout. Cuadras won a technical decision after he was cut from an accidental head clash. However, the rematch was called off after Sor Rungvisai had to back out with a non-COVID illness. Rodriguez replaced him and puts his 14-0 record on the line. Rodriguez is installed at DraftKings Sportsbook as a -340 favorite while Cuadras is a +260 underdog.

Cuadras-Rodriguez tops a busy card of title fights. Raymond Ford is a -750 favorite when he puts his WBA Continental Americas featherweight title on the line against Edward Vazquez. Jamie Mitchell is a -650 favorite when she puts her WBA bantamweight title on the line against Carly Skelly. Finally, we get a flyweight bout between Lorenzo Smith and Fernando Diaz for the vacant WBC USNBC title.

Full Card for Jesse Rodriguez vs. Carlos Cuadras

  • Main event: Jesse Rodriguez vs. Carlos Cuadras, 12 rounds, for the vacant WBC junior bantamweight title
  • Raymond Ford vs. Edward Vazquez, 10 rounds, for Ford’s WBA Continental Americas featherweight title
  • Jamie Mitchell vs. Carly Skelly, 10 rounds, for Mitchell’s WBA women’s bantamweight title
  • Lorenzo Smith vs. Fernando Diaz, 10 rounds, for vacant WBC USNBC flyweight title
  • Elijah Lorenzo Garcia vs. Antonio Louis Hernandez, 6 rounds, middleweights
  • Aaron Aponte vs. Louis Jourdain, 4 rounds, junior welterweights
  • Adam Stewart vs. Ruben Rivera, 6 rounds, heavyweights
  • Khalil Coe vs. Dulan O’Sullivan, 4 rounds, light heavyweights

