Full undercard for Jesse Rodriguez vs. Carlos Cuadras junior bantamweight title fight

The 115-pound division is on display Saturday evening as Carlos Cuadras and Jesse Rodriguez face off for the WBC’s vacant title. The card gets underway at 8 p.m. ET and will air on DAZN.

Cuadras was scheduled to face Srisaket Sor Rungvisai in a rematch of their 2014 junior bantamweight title bout. Cuadras won a technical decision after he was cut from an accidental head clash. However, the rematch was called off after Sor Rungvisai had to back out with a non-COVID illness. Rodriguez replaced him and puts his 14-0 record on the line. Rodriguez is installed at DraftKings Sportsbook as a -340 favorite while Cuadras is a +260 underdog.

Cuadras-Rodriguez tops a busy card of title fights. Raymond Ford is a -750 favorite when he puts his WBA Continental Americas featherweight title on the line against Edward Vazquez. Jamie Mitchell is a -650 favorite when she puts her WBA bantamweight title on the line against Carly Skelly. Finally, we get a flyweight bout between Lorenzo Smith and Fernando Diaz for the vacant WBC USNBC title.

Full Card for Jesse Rodriguez vs. Carlos Cuadras