Full undercard for Jesse Rodriguez vs. Carlos Cuadras junior bantamweight title fight

The 115-pound division is on display Saturday evening as Carlos Cuadras and Jesse Rodriguez face off for the WBC’s vacant title. The card gets underway at 8 p.m. ET and will air on DAZN.
Cuadras was scheduled to face Srisaket Sor Rungvisai in a rematch of their 2014 junior bantamweight title bout. Cuadras won a technical decision after he was cut from an accidental head clash. However, the rematch was called off after Sor Rungvisai had to back out with a non-COVID illness. Rodriguez replaced him and puts his 14-0 record on the line. Rodriguez is installed at DraftKings Sportsbook as a -340 favorite while Cuadras is a +260 underdog.
Cuadras-Rodriguez tops a busy card of title fights. Raymond Ford is a -750 favorite when he puts his WBA Continental Americas featherweight title on the line against Edward Vazquez. Jamie Mitchell is a -650 favorite when she puts her WBA bantamweight title on the line against Carly Skelly. Finally, we get a flyweight bout between Lorenzo Smith and Fernando Diaz for the vacant WBC USNBC title.
Full Card for Jesse Rodriguez vs. Carlos Cuadras
- Main event: Jesse Rodriguez vs. Carlos Cuadras, 12 rounds, for the vacant WBC junior bantamweight title
- Raymond Ford vs. Edward Vazquez, 10 rounds, for Ford’s WBA Continental Americas featherweight title
- Jamie Mitchell vs. Carly Skelly, 10 rounds, for Mitchell’s WBA women’s bantamweight title
- Lorenzo Smith vs. Fernando Diaz, 10 rounds, for vacant WBC USNBC flyweight title
- Elijah Lorenzo Garcia vs. Antonio Louis Hernandez, 6 rounds, middleweights
- Aaron Aponte vs. Louis Jourdain, 4 rounds, junior welterweights
- Adam Stewart vs. Ruben Rivera, 6 rounds, heavyweights
- Khalil Coe vs. Dulan O’Sullivan, 4 rounds, light heavyweights