Full undercard for Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Liam Williams middleweight fight

Chris Eubank Jr. and Liam Williams are set to take the ring this weekend at middleweight from the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales. That means an early day for boxing fans with the time difference, with the main card getting underway at 2:30 p.m. ET (7:30 p.m. locally in Wales).

Eubank Jr. and Williams’ 12-round bout will highlight as the main event on the card, but there's plenty more action in store on the day, including a long-awaited title bout featuring Claressa Shields vs. Ema Kozin. Shields will look to defend her WBC, WBA, IBF and WBF women’s middleweight titles Saturday. Samuel Antwi and Conah Walker will also go head-to-head for the BBBofC (British Boxing Board of Control) welterweight title.

DraftKings Sportsbook has odds available for Shields vs. Kozin, where they’ve got Shields as the heavy moneyline favorite at -2500. The O/U is 8.5 rounds, with oddsmakers favoring a Shields win by decision or technical decision at -215.

Ring walks for Eubank Jr. vs. Williams are expected at approximately 5:15 p.m. ET, depending on the length of the undercard.

Full Card for Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Liam Williams