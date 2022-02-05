Senior Bowl game time: When the pre-draft all star game starts on Saturday

The Senior Bowl will kick off at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon from Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. The game will air on NFL Network. It is arguably the biggest college football all-star game, and most of the NFL personnel and scouting world has been on hand in Mobile in preparation for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Plenty of today’s professional stars appeared in the Senior Bowl once their college football career was over, and some of Saturday’s participants will make a big impact for teams on NFL Sundays. Quarterbacks will get plenty of attention as always, and former Liberty Flames QB Malik Willis will be a player to watch. He could be the top quarterback selected in the NFL Draft, and many fans didn’t see a whole lot of him play at the college level.

2022 Senior Bowl info

Date: Saturday, February 5, 2022

Time: 2:30pm ET

Location: Mobile, Alabama

Stadium: University of South Alabama, Hancock Whitney Stadium

TV channel: NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network Live, NFL app

Rosters, Measurements