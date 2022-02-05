Senior Bowl game time: When the pre-draft all star game starts on Saturday

The Senior Bowl will kick off at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon from Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. The game will air on NFL Network. It is arguably the biggest college football all-star game, and most of the NFL personnel and scouting world has been on hand in Mobile in preparation for the 2022 NFL Draft.
Plenty of today’s professional stars appeared in the Senior Bowl once their college football career was over, and some of Saturday’s participants will make a big impact for teams on NFL Sundays. Quarterbacks will get plenty of attention as always, and former Liberty Flames QB Malik Willis will be a player to watch. He could be the top quarterback selected in the NFL Draft, and many fans didn’t see a whole lot of him play at the college level.
2022 Senior Bowl info
Date: Saturday, February 5, 2022
Time: 2:30pm ET
Location: Mobile, Alabama
Stadium: University of South Alabama, Hancock Whitney Stadium
TV channel: NFL Network
Live stream: NFL Network Live, NFL app
Rosters, Measurements
2022 Senior Bowl measurements
|Pos.
|First
|Last
|School
|HT
|WT
|Hand
|Arm
|Wingspan
|Pos.
|First
|Last
|School
|HT
|WT
|Hand
|Arm
|Wingspan
|LS
|Cal
|Adomitis
|Pittsburgh
|6012
|234
|968
|3028
|7528
|LB
|Troy
|Andersen
|Montana State
|6032
|242
|938
|3218
|7758
|SAF
|Tycen
|Anderson
|Toledo
|6013
|204
|958
|3300
|7968
|LB
|Brian
|Asamoah II
|Oklahoma
|6000
|222
|968
|3338
|8000
|WR
|Calvin
|Austin III
|Memphis
|5073
|173
|918
|3508
|7328
|RB
|Tyler
|Badie
|Missouri
|5076
|199
|918
|2978
|7200
|ED
|Amaré
|Barno
|Virginia Tech
|6042
|239
|918
|3368
|8118
|LB
|Darrian
|Beavers
|Cincinnati
|6040
|252
|958
|3258
|8100
|TE/FB
|Daniel
|Bellinger
|San Diego State
|6042
|252
|1000
|3248
|7758
|LB
|Terrel
|Bernard
|Baylor
|6004
|220
|918
|3058
|7400
|CB
|Coby
|Bryant
|Cincinnati
|6013
|191
|918
|3048
|7400
|OL
|Spencer
|Burford
|UTSA
|6037
|293
|948
|3428
|8228
|TE/FB
|Grant
|Calcaterra
|SMU
|6032
|243
|1000
|3300
|8000
|PT
|Jake
|Camarda
|Georgia
|6006
|191
|958
|3038
|7500
|SAF
|Tariq
|Carpenter
|Georgia Tech
|6022
|225
|900
|3338
|8058
|OL
|Ja'Tyre
|Carter
|Southern
|6031
|306
|1018
|3328
|7958
|DL
|Zachary
|Carter
|Florida
|6034
|287
|1038
|3338
|8100
|CB
|Tariq
|Castro-Fields
|Penn State
|6003
|194
|868
|3118
|7600
|LB
|Damone
|Clark
|LSU
|6023
|240
|978
|3278
|7818
|SAF
|Yusuf
|Corker
|Kentucky
|5114
|204
|918
|3078
|7500
|PK
|Cameron
|Dicker
|Texas
|6001
|219
|878
|3028
|7338
|LB
|Jojo
|Domann
|Nebraska
|6007
|226
|938
|3028
|7438
|WR
|Romeo
|Doubs
|Nevada
|6017
|204
|1018
|3218
|7758
|WR
|Dontario
|Drummond
|Ole Miss
|6004
|217
|948
|3178
|7748
|TE/FB
|Greg
|Dulcich
|UCLA
|6036
|248
|978
|3378
|8128
|LB
|Arnold
|Ebiketie
|Penn State
|6023
|250
|1048
|3400
|8218
|ED
|Kingsley
|Enagbare
|South Carolina
|6036
|261
|1028
|3500
|8358
|CB
|Akayleb
|Evans
|Missouri
|6017
|201
|868
|3238
|7458
|OL
|Daniel
|Faalele
|Minnesota
|6081
|387
|1100
|3538
|8628
|DL
|Neil
|Farrell Jr.
|LSU
|6035
|238
|1000
|3158
|7848
|TE/FB
|Jake
|Ferguson
|Wisconsin
|6043
|244
|938
|3228
|7738
|RB
|Jerome
|Ford
|Cincinnati
|5106
|209
|858
|3078
|7438
|OL
|Luke
|Fortner
|Kentucky
|6037
|302
|978
|3300
|8068
|DL
|Haskell
|Garrett
|Ohio State
|6013
|298
|978
|3228
|7800
|OL
|Luke
|Goedeke
|Central Michigan
|6042
|318
|958
|3318
|8038
|CB
|Mario
|Goodrich
|Clemson
|6001
|186
|900
|3048
|7418
|WR
|Danny
|Gray
|SMU
|5115
|182
|948
|3200
|7658
|TE/FB
|Jeremiah
|Hall
|Oklahoma
|6011
|241
|1048
|3178
|7600
|ED
|Logan
|Hall
|Houston
|6057
|278
|958
|3338
|8028
|LB
|Aaron
|Hansford
|Texas A&M
|6021
|239
|1038
|3228
|7800
|OL
|Marquis
|Hayes
|Oklahoma
|6046
|218
|868
|3548
|8348
|TE/FB
|Connor
|Heyward
|Michigan State
|5110
|239
|968
|3158
|7600
|QB
|Sam
|Howell
|North Carolina
|6002
|221
|918
|3118
|7558
|OL
|Ed
|Ingram
|LSU
|6031
|317
|1000
|3338
|8378
|LB
|D'Marco
|Jackson
|Appalachian State
|6001
|235
|918
|3218
|7900
|DL
|Eric
|Johnson
|Missouri State
|6042
|300
|1018
|3378
|8248
|LB
|Jermaine
|Johnson
|Florida State
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|LB
|Kyron
|Johnson
|Kansas
|6001
|230
|900
|3218
|7728
|OL
|Zion
|Johnson
|Boston College
|6026
|314
|1078
|3378
|8278
|OL
|Braxton
|Jones
|Southern Utah
|6051
|306
|1018
|3600
|8428
|DL
|Travis
|Jones
|UConn
|6043
|326
|1028
|3400
|8268
|WR
|Velus
|Jones Jr.
|Tennessee
|5114
|203
|968
|3100
|7428
|SAF
|Kerby
|Joseph
|Illinois
|6005
|200
|1048
|3328
|7958
|DB
|Gregory
|Junior
|Ouachita Baptist
|5112
|202
|900
|3128
|7778
|CB
|Derion
|Kendrick
|Georgia
|5114
|202
|918
|3068
|7400
|OL
|Darian
|Kinnard
|Kentucky
|6046
|324
|1148
|3558
|8300
|TE/FB
|Charlie
|Kolar
|Iowa State
|6062
|256
|1000
|3448
|8218
|TE/FB
|Isaiah
|Likely
|Coastal Carolina
|6040
|241
|1000
|3228
|7800
|OL
|Abraham
|Lucas
|Washington State
|6061
|332
|1038
|3458
|8138
|LB
|Jesse
|Luketa
|Penn State
|6023
|261
|1028
|3300
|7868
|ED
|Boye
|Mafe
|Minnesota
|6034
|255
|968
|3338
|8128
|ED
|DeAngelo
|Malone
|Western Kentucky
|6032
|234
|1018
|3300
|7948
|CB
|Damarri
|Mathis
|Pittsburgh
|5105
|197
|828
|3168
|7700
|DL
|Phidarian
|Mathis
|Alabama
|6037
|313
|1038
|3458
|8348
|OL
|Cade
|Mays
|Tennessee
|6044
|321
|978
|3428
|8238
|TE/FB
|Trey
|McBride
|Colorado State
|6031
|249
|1018
|3258
|7800
|CB
|Zyon
|McCollum
|Sam Houston State
|6020
|202
|918
|3118
|7400
|CB
|Roger
|McCreary
|Auburn
|5110
|189
|878
|2928
|7058
|WR
|Bo
|Melton
|Rutgers
|5107
|191
|868
|3228
|7700
|PK
|Andrew
|Mevis
|Iowa State
|5101
|203
|848
|3038
|7238
|OL
|Max
|Mitchell
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|6056
|299
|958
|3358
|8068
|LB
|Chad
|Muma
|Wyoming
|6023
|241
|1000
|3238
|7568
|SAF
|Leon
|O'Neal Jr.
|Texas A&M
|6002
|211
|1000
|3158
|7648
|DL
|Otito
|Ogbonnia
|UCLA
|6034
|326
|1000
|3518
|8438
|OL
|Dylan
|Parham
|Memphis
|6020
|313
|1028
|3348
|8038
|OL
|Chris
|Paul
|Tulsa
|6033
|324
|938
|3400
|8228
|OL
|Trevor
|Penning
|Northern Iowa
|6066
|330
|1028
|3468
|8358
|QB
|Kenny
|Pickett
|Pittsburgh
|6032
|217
|-
|3058
|7268
|WR
|Alec
|Pierce
|Cincinnati
|6026
|208
|900
|3258
|7838
|RB
|Dameon
|Pierce
|Florida
|5090
|220
|938
|3068
|7400
|SAF
|Jalen
|Pitre
|Baylor
|5106
|196
|918
|3078
|7328
|RB
|D'Vonte
|Price
|Florida International
|6011
|198
|928
|3178
|7728
|OL
|Bernhard
|Raimann
|Central Michigan
|6061
|304
|1038
|3300
|8000
|QB
|Desmond
|Ridder
|Cincinnati
|6030
|207
|1000
|3278
|7878
|DL
|John
|Ridgeway
|Arkansas
|6046
|327
|1028
|3358
|8138
|ED
|Dominique
|Robinson
|Miami (OH)
|6045
|254
|938
|3338
|8238
|RB
|Brian
|Robinson Jr.
|Alabama
|6015
|226
|968
|3218
|7738
|TE/FB
|Jeremy
|Ruckert
|Ohio State
|6050
|250
|1018
|3268
|7928
|OL
|Jamaree
|Salyer
|Georgia
|6025
|320
|948
|3400
|8000
|WR
|Braylon
|Sanders
|Ole Miss
|5115
|188
|1000
|3148
|7438
|ED
|Myjai
|Sanders
|Cincinnati
|6043
|242
|948
|3328
|7948
|OL
|Justin
|Shaffer
|Georgia
|6035
|326
|1038
|3368
|8118
|WR
|Khalil
|Shakir
|Boise State
|6000
|193
|938
|2900
|7038
|LS
|Jordan
|Silver
|Arkansas
|6010
|235
|868
|3168
|7568
|RB
|Abram
|Smith
|Baylor
|5113
|211
|758
|2978
|7268
|OL
|Lecitus
|Smith
|Virginia Tech
|6031
|321
|958
|3218
|7928
|ED
|Tyreke
|Smith
|Ohio State
|6030
|245
|1038
|3358
|8100
|PT
|Jordan
|Stout
|Penn State
|6027
|205
|938
|3168
|7618
|OL
|Cole
|Strange
|Chattanooga
|6043
|304
|1018
|3318
|8018
|QB
|Carson
|Strong
|Nevada
|6036
|226
|912
|3158
|7658
|OL
|Andrew
|Stueber
|Michigan
|6060
|327
|1018
|3418
|8168
|CB
|Alontae
|Taylor
|Tennessee
|6000
|196
|900
|3178
|7500
|SAF
|Cam
|Taylor-Britt
|Nebraska
|5104
|200
|958
|3168
|7618
|ED
|Cameron
|Thomas
|San Diego State
|6040
|264
|1000
|3318
|7928
|ED
|Isaiah
|Thomas
|Oklahoma
|6046
|258
|1018
|3378
|7938
|CB
|Josh
|Thompson
|Texas
|5107
|199
|928
|3118
|7400
|LB
|Channing
|Tindall
|Georgia
|6015
|223
|1028
|3238
|7728
|WR
|Jalen
|Tolbert
|South Alabama
|6012
|195
|958
|3228
|7618
|TE/FB
|Cole
|Turner
|Nevada
|6060
|246
|978
|3300
|7928
|WR
|Tre
|Turner
|Virginia Tech
|6012
|179
|858
|3068
|7468
|OL
|Matt
|Waletzko
|North Dakota
|6067
|310
|1018
|3518
|8568
|WR
|Christian
|Watson
|NDSU
|6040
|211
|1000
|3268
|7718
|CB
|Jaylen
|Watson
|Washington State
|6014
|197
|948
|3258
|7658
|SAF
|Sterling
|Weatherford
|Miami (OH)
|6035
|230
|858
|3138
|7648
|RB
|Rachaad
|White
|Arizona State
|6004
|210
|948
|3100
|7558
|RB
|Zaquandre
|White
|South Carolina
|5114
|212
|918
|3068
|7400
|CB
|Joshua
|Williams
|Fayetteville State
|6024
|193
|928
|3228
|7818
|QB
|Malik
|Willis
|Liberty
|6003
|220
|948
|3168
|7738
|DL
|Perrion
|Winfrey
|Oklahoma
|6036
|303
|1028
|3548
|8558
|SAF
|JT
|Woods
|Baylor
|6016
|188
|838
|3218
|7738
|CB
|Tariq
|Woolen
|UTSA
|6033
|205
|858
|3348
|7900
|DL
|Devonte
|Wyatt
|Georgia
|6026
|307
|978
|3300
|7800
|OL
|Nicholas
|Zakelj
|Fordham
|6056
|316
|958
|3248
|7838
|QB
|Bailey
|Zappe
|Western Kentucky
|6003
|213
|968
|3128
|7468