Senior Bowl TV channel: How to watch the 2022 pre-draft all star game

The 2022 NFL Draft is just under three months away, and on Saturday, the pre-draft process wraps up a critical step. The 2022 Senior Bowl has wrapped up a week of practice and the game is set to air Saturday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. ET. The game can be seen on the NFL Network or streamed live on NFL Network Live and the NFL app. It will be played from the University of South Alabama’s campus at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.

Future NFL stars will be featured in this matchup as one of the premier college football all-star games, and many NFL scouts will be focused on the Senior Bowl as they have been all week. Malik Willis should have plenty of attention on him as one of the top quarterback prospects, but many people didn’t see him a whole lot playing college football with the Liberty Flames. He is featured in some mock drafts as the first QB to go off the board.

2022 Senior Bowl info

Date: Saturday, February 5, 2022

Time: 2:30pm ET

TV channel: NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network Live, NFL app

Location: Mobile, Alabama

Stadium: University of South Alabama, Hancock Whitney Stadium