Senior Bowl live stream: How to watch 2022 pre-draft all star game via live online stream

The Senior Bowl will feature some of last fall’s best college football stars as they prepare themselves for the NFL. Lots of scouts will be in attendance as they have been throughout the week, making their evaluations on the future pro football stars.

The 2022 Senior Bowl will air on NFL Network and a live stream will be available at NFL Network Live and through the NFL app. If you don’t have a login to access NFL Network for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

One of the most interesting prospects to watch on Saturday will be Malik Willis, who could be the first quarterback selected during the draft coming out of playing college football with the Liberty Flames.

2022 Senior Bowl info

Date: Saturday, February 5, 2022

Time: 2:30pm ET

TV channel: NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network Live, NFL app

Location: Mobile, Alabama

Stadium: University of South Alabama, Hancock Whitney Stadium

Rosters, Measurements