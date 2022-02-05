 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Senior Bowl live stream: How to watch 2022 pre-draft all star game via live online stream

Saturday’s game will feature some of the top former college football players in the country.

By Erik Buchinger
NCAA Football: Senior Bowl Practice Exterior Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The Senior Bowl will feature some of last fall’s best college football stars as they prepare themselves for the NFL. Lots of scouts will be in attendance as they have been throughout the week, making their evaluations on the future pro football stars.

The 2022 Senior Bowl will air on NFL Network and a live stream will be available at NFL Network Live and through the NFL app. If you don’t have a login to access NFL Network for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

One of the most interesting prospects to watch on Saturday will be Malik Willis, who could be the first quarterback selected during the draft coming out of playing college football with the Liberty Flames.

2022 Senior Bowl info

Date: Saturday, February 5, 2022
Time: 2:30pm ET
TV channel: NFL Network
Live stream: NFL Network Live, NFL app
Location: Mobile, Alabama
Stadium: University of South Alabama, Hancock Whitney Stadium

Rosters, Measurements

2022 Senior Bowl measurements

Pos. First Last School HT WT Hand Arm Wingspan
Pos. First Last School HT WT Hand Arm Wingspan
LS Cal Adomitis Pittsburgh 6012 234 968 3028 7528
LB Troy Andersen Montana State 6032 242 938 3218 7758
SAF Tycen Anderson Toledo 6013 204 958 3300 7968
LB Brian Asamoah II Oklahoma 6000 222 968 3338 8000
WR Calvin Austin III Memphis 5073 173 918 3508 7328
RB Tyler Badie Missouri 5076 199 918 2978 7200
ED Amaré Barno Virginia Tech 6042 239 918 3368 8118
LB Darrian Beavers Cincinnati 6040 252 958 3258 8100
TE/FB Daniel Bellinger San Diego State 6042 252 1000 3248 7758
LB Terrel Bernard Baylor 6004 220 918 3058 7400
CB Coby Bryant Cincinnati 6013 191 918 3048 7400
OL Spencer Burford UTSA 6037 293 948 3428 8228
TE/FB Grant Calcaterra SMU 6032 243 1000 3300 8000
PT Jake Camarda Georgia 6006 191 958 3038 7500
SAF Tariq Carpenter Georgia Tech 6022 225 900 3338 8058
OL Ja'Tyre Carter Southern 6031 306 1018 3328 7958
DL Zachary Carter Florida 6034 287 1038 3338 8100
CB Tariq Castro-Fields Penn State 6003 194 868 3118 7600
LB Damone Clark LSU 6023 240 978 3278 7818
SAF Yusuf Corker Kentucky 5114 204 918 3078 7500
PK Cameron Dicker Texas 6001 219 878 3028 7338
LB Jojo Domann Nebraska 6007 226 938 3028 7438
WR Romeo Doubs Nevada 6017 204 1018 3218 7758
WR Dontario Drummond Ole Miss 6004 217 948 3178 7748
TE/FB Greg Dulcich UCLA 6036 248 978 3378 8128
LB Arnold Ebiketie Penn State 6023 250 1048 3400 8218
ED Kingsley Enagbare South Carolina 6036 261 1028 3500 8358
CB Akayleb Evans Missouri 6017 201 868 3238 7458
OL Daniel Faalele Minnesota 6081 387 1100 3538 8628
DL Neil Farrell Jr. LSU 6035 238 1000 3158 7848
TE/FB Jake Ferguson Wisconsin 6043 244 938 3228 7738
RB Jerome Ford Cincinnati 5106 209 858 3078 7438
OL Luke Fortner Kentucky 6037 302 978 3300 8068
DL Haskell Garrett Ohio State 6013 298 978 3228 7800
OL Luke Goedeke Central Michigan 6042 318 958 3318 8038
CB Mario Goodrich Clemson 6001 186 900 3048 7418
WR Danny Gray SMU 5115 182 948 3200 7658
TE/FB Jeremiah Hall Oklahoma 6011 241 1048 3178 7600
ED Logan Hall Houston 6057 278 958 3338 8028
LB Aaron Hansford Texas A&M 6021 239 1038 3228 7800
OL Marquis Hayes Oklahoma 6046 218 868 3548 8348
TE/FB Connor Heyward Michigan State 5110 239 968 3158 7600
QB Sam Howell North Carolina 6002 221 918 3118 7558
OL Ed Ingram LSU 6031 317 1000 3338 8378
LB D'Marco Jackson Appalachian State 6001 235 918 3218 7900
DL Eric Johnson Missouri State 6042 300 1018 3378 8248
LB Jermaine Johnson Florida State - - - - -
LB Kyron Johnson Kansas 6001 230 900 3218 7728
OL Zion Johnson Boston College 6026 314 1078 3378 8278
OL Braxton Jones Southern Utah 6051 306 1018 3600 8428
DL Travis Jones UConn 6043 326 1028 3400 8268
WR Velus Jones Jr. Tennessee 5114 203 968 3100 7428
SAF Kerby Joseph Illinois 6005 200 1048 3328 7958
DB Gregory Junior Ouachita Baptist 5112 202 900 3128 7778
CB Derion Kendrick Georgia 5114 202 918 3068 7400
OL Darian Kinnard Kentucky 6046 324 1148 3558 8300
TE/FB Charlie Kolar Iowa State 6062 256 1000 3448 8218
TE/FB Isaiah Likely Coastal Carolina 6040 241 1000 3228 7800
OL Abraham Lucas Washington State 6061 332 1038 3458 8138
LB Jesse Luketa Penn State 6023 261 1028 3300 7868
ED Boye Mafe Minnesota 6034 255 968 3338 8128
ED DeAngelo Malone Western Kentucky 6032 234 1018 3300 7948
CB Damarri Mathis Pittsburgh 5105 197 828 3168 7700
DL Phidarian Mathis Alabama 6037 313 1038 3458 8348
OL Cade Mays Tennessee 6044 321 978 3428 8238
TE/FB Trey McBride Colorado State 6031 249 1018 3258 7800
CB Zyon McCollum Sam Houston State 6020 202 918 3118 7400
CB Roger McCreary Auburn 5110 189 878 2928 7058
WR Bo Melton Rutgers 5107 191 868 3228 7700
PK Andrew Mevis Iowa State 5101 203 848 3038 7238
OL Max Mitchell Louisiana-Lafayette 6056 299 958 3358 8068
LB Chad Muma Wyoming 6023 241 1000 3238 7568
SAF Leon O'Neal Jr. Texas A&M 6002 211 1000 3158 7648
DL Otito Ogbonnia UCLA 6034 326 1000 3518 8438
OL Dylan Parham Memphis 6020 313 1028 3348 8038
OL Chris Paul Tulsa 6033 324 938 3400 8228
OL Trevor Penning Northern Iowa 6066 330 1028 3468 8358
QB Kenny Pickett Pittsburgh 6032 217 - 3058 7268
WR Alec Pierce Cincinnati 6026 208 900 3258 7838
RB Dameon Pierce Florida 5090 220 938 3068 7400
SAF Jalen Pitre Baylor 5106 196 918 3078 7328
RB D'Vonte Price Florida International 6011 198 928 3178 7728
OL Bernhard Raimann Central Michigan 6061 304 1038 3300 8000
QB Desmond Ridder Cincinnati 6030 207 1000 3278 7878
DL John Ridgeway Arkansas 6046 327 1028 3358 8138
ED Dominique Robinson Miami (OH) 6045 254 938 3338 8238
RB Brian Robinson Jr. Alabama 6015 226 968 3218 7738
TE/FB Jeremy Ruckert Ohio State 6050 250 1018 3268 7928
OL Jamaree Salyer Georgia 6025 320 948 3400 8000
WR Braylon Sanders Ole Miss 5115 188 1000 3148 7438
ED Myjai Sanders Cincinnati 6043 242 948 3328 7948
OL Justin Shaffer Georgia 6035 326 1038 3368 8118
WR Khalil Shakir Boise State 6000 193 938 2900 7038
LS Jordan Silver Arkansas 6010 235 868 3168 7568
RB Abram Smith Baylor 5113 211 758 2978 7268
OL Lecitus Smith Virginia Tech 6031 321 958 3218 7928
ED Tyreke Smith Ohio State 6030 245 1038 3358 8100
PT Jordan Stout Penn State 6027 205 938 3168 7618
OL Cole Strange Chattanooga 6043 304 1018 3318 8018
QB Carson Strong Nevada 6036 226 912 3158 7658
OL Andrew Stueber Michigan 6060 327 1018 3418 8168
CB Alontae Taylor Tennessee 6000 196 900 3178 7500
SAF Cam Taylor-Britt Nebraska 5104 200 958 3168 7618
ED Cameron Thomas San Diego State 6040 264 1000 3318 7928
ED Isaiah Thomas Oklahoma 6046 258 1018 3378 7938
CB Josh Thompson Texas 5107 199 928 3118 7400
LB Channing Tindall Georgia 6015 223 1028 3238 7728
WR Jalen Tolbert South Alabama 6012 195 958 3228 7618
TE/FB Cole Turner Nevada 6060 246 978 3300 7928
WR Tre Turner Virginia Tech 6012 179 858 3068 7468
OL Matt Waletzko North Dakota 6067 310 1018 3518 8568
WR Christian Watson NDSU 6040 211 1000 3268 7718
CB Jaylen Watson Washington State 6014 197 948 3258 7658
SAF Sterling Weatherford Miami (OH) 6035 230 858 3138 7648
RB Rachaad White Arizona State 6004 210 948 3100 7558
RB Zaquandre White South Carolina 5114 212 918 3068 7400
CB Joshua Williams Fayetteville State 6024 193 928 3228 7818
QB Malik Willis Liberty 6003 220 948 3168 7738
DL Perrion Winfrey Oklahoma 6036 303 1028 3548 8558
SAF JT Woods Baylor 6016 188 838 3218 7738
CB Tariq Woolen UTSA 6033 205 858 3348 7900
DL Devonte Wyatt Georgia 6026 307 978 3300 7800
OL Nicholas Zakelj Fordham 6056 316 958 3248 7838
QB Bailey Zappe Western Kentucky 6003 213 968 3128 7468

