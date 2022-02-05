Senior Bowl live stream: How to watch 2022 pre-draft all star game via live online stream

The Senior Bowl will feature some of last fall’s best college football stars as they prepare themselves for the NFL. Lots of scouts will be in attendance as they have been throughout the week, making their evaluations on the future pro football stars.
The 2022 Senior Bowl will air on NFL Network and a live stream will be available at NFL Network Live and through the NFL app. If you don’t have a login to access NFL Network for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.
One of the most interesting prospects to watch on Saturday will be Malik Willis, who could be the first quarterback selected during the draft coming out of playing college football with the Liberty Flames.
2022 Senior Bowl info
Date: Saturday, February 5, 2022
Time: 2:30pm ET
TV channel: NFL Network
Live stream: NFL Network Live, NFL app
Location: Mobile, Alabama
Stadium: University of South Alabama, Hancock Whitney Stadium
Rosters, Measurements
2022 Senior Bowl measurements
|Pos.
|First
|Last
|School
|HT
|WT
|Hand
|Arm
|Wingspan
|Pos.
|First
|Last
|School
|HT
|WT
|Hand
|Arm
|Wingspan
|LS
|Cal
|Adomitis
|Pittsburgh
|6012
|234
|968
|3028
|7528
|LB
|Troy
|Andersen
|Montana State
|6032
|242
|938
|3218
|7758
|SAF
|Tycen
|Anderson
|Toledo
|6013
|204
|958
|3300
|7968
|LB
|Brian
|Asamoah II
|Oklahoma
|6000
|222
|968
|3338
|8000
|WR
|Calvin
|Austin III
|Memphis
|5073
|173
|918
|3508
|7328
|RB
|Tyler
|Badie
|Missouri
|5076
|199
|918
|2978
|7200
|ED
|Amaré
|Barno
|Virginia Tech
|6042
|239
|918
|3368
|8118
|LB
|Darrian
|Beavers
|Cincinnati
|6040
|252
|958
|3258
|8100
|TE/FB
|Daniel
|Bellinger
|San Diego State
|6042
|252
|1000
|3248
|7758
|LB
|Terrel
|Bernard
|Baylor
|6004
|220
|918
|3058
|7400
|CB
|Coby
|Bryant
|Cincinnati
|6013
|191
|918
|3048
|7400
|OL
|Spencer
|Burford
|UTSA
|6037
|293
|948
|3428
|8228
|TE/FB
|Grant
|Calcaterra
|SMU
|6032
|243
|1000
|3300
|8000
|PT
|Jake
|Camarda
|Georgia
|6006
|191
|958
|3038
|7500
|SAF
|Tariq
|Carpenter
|Georgia Tech
|6022
|225
|900
|3338
|8058
|OL
|Ja'Tyre
|Carter
|Southern
|6031
|306
|1018
|3328
|7958
|DL
|Zachary
|Carter
|Florida
|6034
|287
|1038
|3338
|8100
|CB
|Tariq
|Castro-Fields
|Penn State
|6003
|194
|868
|3118
|7600
|LB
|Damone
|Clark
|LSU
|6023
|240
|978
|3278
|7818
|SAF
|Yusuf
|Corker
|Kentucky
|5114
|204
|918
|3078
|7500
|PK
|Cameron
|Dicker
|Texas
|6001
|219
|878
|3028
|7338
|LB
|Jojo
|Domann
|Nebraska
|6007
|226
|938
|3028
|7438
|WR
|Romeo
|Doubs
|Nevada
|6017
|204
|1018
|3218
|7758
|WR
|Dontario
|Drummond
|Ole Miss
|6004
|217
|948
|3178
|7748
|TE/FB
|Greg
|Dulcich
|UCLA
|6036
|248
|978
|3378
|8128
|LB
|Arnold
|Ebiketie
|Penn State
|6023
|250
|1048
|3400
|8218
|ED
|Kingsley
|Enagbare
|South Carolina
|6036
|261
|1028
|3500
|8358
|CB
|Akayleb
|Evans
|Missouri
|6017
|201
|868
|3238
|7458
|OL
|Daniel
|Faalele
|Minnesota
|6081
|387
|1100
|3538
|8628
|DL
|Neil
|Farrell Jr.
|LSU
|6035
|238
|1000
|3158
|7848
|TE/FB
|Jake
|Ferguson
|Wisconsin
|6043
|244
|938
|3228
|7738
|RB
|Jerome
|Ford
|Cincinnati
|5106
|209
|858
|3078
|7438
|OL
|Luke
|Fortner
|Kentucky
|6037
|302
|978
|3300
|8068
|DL
|Haskell
|Garrett
|Ohio State
|6013
|298
|978
|3228
|7800
|OL
|Luke
|Goedeke
|Central Michigan
|6042
|318
|958
|3318
|8038
|CB
|Mario
|Goodrich
|Clemson
|6001
|186
|900
|3048
|7418
|WR
|Danny
|Gray
|SMU
|5115
|182
|948
|3200
|7658
|TE/FB
|Jeremiah
|Hall
|Oklahoma
|6011
|241
|1048
|3178
|7600
|ED
|Logan
|Hall
|Houston
|6057
|278
|958
|3338
|8028
|LB
|Aaron
|Hansford
|Texas A&M
|6021
|239
|1038
|3228
|7800
|OL
|Marquis
|Hayes
|Oklahoma
|6046
|218
|868
|3548
|8348
|TE/FB
|Connor
|Heyward
|Michigan State
|5110
|239
|968
|3158
|7600
|QB
|Sam
|Howell
|North Carolina
|6002
|221
|918
|3118
|7558
|OL
|Ed
|Ingram
|LSU
|6031
|317
|1000
|3338
|8378
|LB
|D'Marco
|Jackson
|Appalachian State
|6001
|235
|918
|3218
|7900
|DL
|Eric
|Johnson
|Missouri State
|6042
|300
|1018
|3378
|8248
|LB
|Jermaine
|Johnson
|Florida State
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|LB
|Kyron
|Johnson
|Kansas
|6001
|230
|900
|3218
|7728
|OL
|Zion
|Johnson
|Boston College
|6026
|314
|1078
|3378
|8278
|OL
|Braxton
|Jones
|Southern Utah
|6051
|306
|1018
|3600
|8428
|DL
|Travis
|Jones
|UConn
|6043
|326
|1028
|3400
|8268
|WR
|Velus
|Jones Jr.
|Tennessee
|5114
|203
|968
|3100
|7428
|SAF
|Kerby
|Joseph
|Illinois
|6005
|200
|1048
|3328
|7958
|DB
|Gregory
|Junior
|Ouachita Baptist
|5112
|202
|900
|3128
|7778
|CB
|Derion
|Kendrick
|Georgia
|5114
|202
|918
|3068
|7400
|OL
|Darian
|Kinnard
|Kentucky
|6046
|324
|1148
|3558
|8300
|TE/FB
|Charlie
|Kolar
|Iowa State
|6062
|256
|1000
|3448
|8218
|TE/FB
|Isaiah
|Likely
|Coastal Carolina
|6040
|241
|1000
|3228
|7800
|OL
|Abraham
|Lucas
|Washington State
|6061
|332
|1038
|3458
|8138
|LB
|Jesse
|Luketa
|Penn State
|6023
|261
|1028
|3300
|7868
|ED
|Boye
|Mafe
|Minnesota
|6034
|255
|968
|3338
|8128
|ED
|DeAngelo
|Malone
|Western Kentucky
|6032
|234
|1018
|3300
|7948
|CB
|Damarri
|Mathis
|Pittsburgh
|5105
|197
|828
|3168
|7700
|DL
|Phidarian
|Mathis
|Alabama
|6037
|313
|1038
|3458
|8348
|OL
|Cade
|Mays
|Tennessee
|6044
|321
|978
|3428
|8238
|TE/FB
|Trey
|McBride
|Colorado State
|6031
|249
|1018
|3258
|7800
|CB
|Zyon
|McCollum
|Sam Houston State
|6020
|202
|918
|3118
|7400
|CB
|Roger
|McCreary
|Auburn
|5110
|189
|878
|2928
|7058
|WR
|Bo
|Melton
|Rutgers
|5107
|191
|868
|3228
|7700
|PK
|Andrew
|Mevis
|Iowa State
|5101
|203
|848
|3038
|7238
|OL
|Max
|Mitchell
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|6056
|299
|958
|3358
|8068
|LB
|Chad
|Muma
|Wyoming
|6023
|241
|1000
|3238
|7568
|SAF
|Leon
|O'Neal Jr.
|Texas A&M
|6002
|211
|1000
|3158
|7648
|DL
|Otito
|Ogbonnia
|UCLA
|6034
|326
|1000
|3518
|8438
|OL
|Dylan
|Parham
|Memphis
|6020
|313
|1028
|3348
|8038
|OL
|Chris
|Paul
|Tulsa
|6033
|324
|938
|3400
|8228
|OL
|Trevor
|Penning
|Northern Iowa
|6066
|330
|1028
|3468
|8358
|QB
|Kenny
|Pickett
|Pittsburgh
|6032
|217
|-
|3058
|7268
|WR
|Alec
|Pierce
|Cincinnati
|6026
|208
|900
|3258
|7838
|RB
|Dameon
|Pierce
|Florida
|5090
|220
|938
|3068
|7400
|SAF
|Jalen
|Pitre
|Baylor
|5106
|196
|918
|3078
|7328
|RB
|D'Vonte
|Price
|Florida International
|6011
|198
|928
|3178
|7728
|OL
|Bernhard
|Raimann
|Central Michigan
|6061
|304
|1038
|3300
|8000
|QB
|Desmond
|Ridder
|Cincinnati
|6030
|207
|1000
|3278
|7878
|DL
|John
|Ridgeway
|Arkansas
|6046
|327
|1028
|3358
|8138
|ED
|Dominique
|Robinson
|Miami (OH)
|6045
|254
|938
|3338
|8238
|RB
|Brian
|Robinson Jr.
|Alabama
|6015
|226
|968
|3218
|7738
|TE/FB
|Jeremy
|Ruckert
|Ohio State
|6050
|250
|1018
|3268
|7928
|OL
|Jamaree
|Salyer
|Georgia
|6025
|320
|948
|3400
|8000
|WR
|Braylon
|Sanders
|Ole Miss
|5115
|188
|1000
|3148
|7438
|ED
|Myjai
|Sanders
|Cincinnati
|6043
|242
|948
|3328
|7948
|OL
|Justin
|Shaffer
|Georgia
|6035
|326
|1038
|3368
|8118
|WR
|Khalil
|Shakir
|Boise State
|6000
|193
|938
|2900
|7038
|LS
|Jordan
|Silver
|Arkansas
|6010
|235
|868
|3168
|7568
|RB
|Abram
|Smith
|Baylor
|5113
|211
|758
|2978
|7268
|OL
|Lecitus
|Smith
|Virginia Tech
|6031
|321
|958
|3218
|7928
|ED
|Tyreke
|Smith
|Ohio State
|6030
|245
|1038
|3358
|8100
|PT
|Jordan
|Stout
|Penn State
|6027
|205
|938
|3168
|7618
|OL
|Cole
|Strange
|Chattanooga
|6043
|304
|1018
|3318
|8018
|QB
|Carson
|Strong
|Nevada
|6036
|226
|912
|3158
|7658
|OL
|Andrew
|Stueber
|Michigan
|6060
|327
|1018
|3418
|8168
|CB
|Alontae
|Taylor
|Tennessee
|6000
|196
|900
|3178
|7500
|SAF
|Cam
|Taylor-Britt
|Nebraska
|5104
|200
|958
|3168
|7618
|ED
|Cameron
|Thomas
|San Diego State
|6040
|264
|1000
|3318
|7928
|ED
|Isaiah
|Thomas
|Oklahoma
|6046
|258
|1018
|3378
|7938
|CB
|Josh
|Thompson
|Texas
|5107
|199
|928
|3118
|7400
|LB
|Channing
|Tindall
|Georgia
|6015
|223
|1028
|3238
|7728
|WR
|Jalen
|Tolbert
|South Alabama
|6012
|195
|958
|3228
|7618
|TE/FB
|Cole
|Turner
|Nevada
|6060
|246
|978
|3300
|7928
|WR
|Tre
|Turner
|Virginia Tech
|6012
|179
|858
|3068
|7468
|OL
|Matt
|Waletzko
|North Dakota
|6067
|310
|1018
|3518
|8568
|WR
|Christian
|Watson
|NDSU
|6040
|211
|1000
|3268
|7718
|CB
|Jaylen
|Watson
|Washington State
|6014
|197
|948
|3258
|7658
|SAF
|Sterling
|Weatherford
|Miami (OH)
|6035
|230
|858
|3138
|7648
|RB
|Rachaad
|White
|Arizona State
|6004
|210
|948
|3100
|7558
|RB
|Zaquandre
|White
|South Carolina
|5114
|212
|918
|3068
|7400
|CB
|Joshua
|Williams
|Fayetteville State
|6024
|193
|928
|3228
|7818
|QB
|Malik
|Willis
|Liberty
|6003
|220
|948
|3168
|7738
|DL
|Perrion
|Winfrey
|Oklahoma
|6036
|303
|1028
|3548
|8558
|SAF
|JT
|Woods
|Baylor
|6016
|188
|838
|3218
|7738
|CB
|Tariq
|Woolen
|UTSA
|6033
|205
|858
|3348
|7900
|DL
|Devonte
|Wyatt
|Georgia
|6026
|307
|978
|3300
|7800
|OL
|Nicholas
|Zakelj
|Fordham
|6056
|316
|958
|3248
|7838
|QB
|Bailey
|Zappe
|Western Kentucky
|6003
|213
|968
|3128
|7468