Senior Bowl rosters: Who are the running backs to watch in the pre-Draft all star game

The Senior Bowl will feature some of the best college football players from 2021 as they prepare for the NFL Draft this spring. The game will kick off on Saturday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. ET, and the game can be seen on NFL Network. The Senior Bowl will feature eight running back prospects with four backs on each team, and plenty of NFL scouts will be in attendance to evaluate their talent.

On the American roster, the running backs include Dameon Pierce (Florida Gators), D’Vonte Price (FIU Panthers), Brian Robinson Jr. (Alabama Crimson Tide) and ZaQuandre White (South Carolina Gamecocks).

From the National side, the four running backs are Tyler Badie (Missouri Tigers), Jerome Ford (Cincinnati Bearcats), Abram Smith (Baylor Bears) and Rachaad White (Arizona State Sun Devils).

The Senior Bowl will be held from Hancock Whitney Stadium, which is where the University of South Alabama Jaguars play their home games in Mobile, Alabama.