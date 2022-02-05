Senior Bowl rosters: Who are the wide receivers to watch in the pre-Draft all star game

The 2022 Senior Bowl will take place on Saturday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. ET with some of the top college football prospects getting ready for this spring’s NFL Draft. The game can be seen on the NFL Network.

Fourteen wide receivers are on Senior Bowl rosters with eight on the American roster and six on the National team.

On the American side, the team’s wide receiver group includes Calvin Austin III (Memphis Tigers), Dontario Drummond (Ole Miss Rebels), Jequez Ezzard (Sam Houston State), Velus Jones Jr. (Tennessee Volunteers), Kyle Philips (UCLA Bruins), Jalen Tolbert (South Alabama Jaguars), Tre Turner (Virginia Tech Hokies) and Sam Williams (Ole Miss).

The National roster includes wide receivers like Romeo Doubs (Nevada Wolf Pack), Bo Melton (Rutgers Scarlet Knights), Alec Pierce (Cincinnati Bearcats), Braylon Sanders (Ole Miss), Khalil Shakir (Boise State Broncos) and Christian Watson (North Dakota State).

The Senior Bowl will be held from Hancock Whitney Stadium, which is where the University of South Alabama Jaguars play their home games in Mobile, Alabama.