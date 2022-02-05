Miami Marathon 2022: Start time, course map, live stream, favorites to win

The Miami Marathon is back in 2022 after COVID-19 forced its cancellation last year. The South Florida marathon will run its 19th race since returning in 2003. The marathon and accompanying half marathon are scheduled for Sunday, February 6 with a 6 a.m. ET start time for most runners.

Start time

The opening ceremony is scheduled for 5:45 a.m. Racers designated as “Challenged Athletes” get underway at 5:55 a.m. The rest of the marathon and half marathon racers will begin at 6 a.m.

How to watch

There is no national coverage, but local television stations are expected to have extensive coverage of the race.

How to track runners

The marathon is using Athlinks.com to track runners throughout the marathon and half marathon. Find your runners at the Miami Marathon event page.

Course map

The marathon gets started at FTX Arena and ends at Bayfront Park. Along the way, runners make their way through Miami Beach and then back across the Biscayne Bay. They cut down between Little Havana and the waterfront before looping back in Coconut Grove and wrapping at Bayfront Park.

You can view the full marathon course here. You can view the half marathon course here.

Road closures

Friday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. — Biscayne Boulevard between SE 2nd Street and NE 2nd Street will be partially closed to allow the implementation of the finish line. The northbound lanes of the boulevard will be closed, implementing a counter flow. All traffic entering Biscayne Boulevard at Chopin Plaza will be re-routed to the southbound lanes at SE 1st Street until NE 2nd Street where the counter-flow will return traffic patterns to normal.

— Biscayne Boulevard between SE 2nd Street and NE 2nd Street will be partially closed to allow the implementation of the finish line. The northbound lanes of the boulevard will be closed, implementing a counter flow. All traffic entering Biscayne Boulevard at Chopin Plaza will be re-routed to the southbound lanes at SE 1st Street until NE 2nd Street where the counter-flow will return traffic patterns to normal. Saturday, Feb. 5 at 8 a.m. — All northbound traffic entering Biscayne Boulevard at Chopin Plaza will be re-routed westbound on SE 2nd Street. Southbound traffic on Biscayne Boulevard will be detoured at NE 1st street and re-routed west. This will close the Boulevard north and south from NE 1st Street to SE 1st Street.

— All northbound traffic entering Biscayne Boulevard at Chopin Plaza will be re-routed westbound on SE 2nd Street. Southbound traffic on Biscayne Boulevard will be detoured at NE 1st street and re-routed west. This will close the Boulevard north and south from NE 1st Street to SE 1st Street. Sunday, Feb. 6 at 5 a.m. — Road closures for the event will begin city-wide and will re-open at approximately 11 a.m. hours following the tail of the race. Shortly after the last participant finishes the race, all road closures except for Biscayne Boulevard counter-flow will re-open. The Biscayne Boulevard counter-flow is estimated to be opened at approximately 5 p.m.

2022 Miami Marathon! For more information on road closures and bus reroutes, please watch the video down below. pic.twitter.com/ntlShUaX8Y — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) February 1, 2022

Who won the last race?

The race was last held in 2020. That year, Saidi Juma Makula (Tanzania) won the men’s race with an official time of 2:22:01, which is a pace of 5:25 per mile. Elkin Serna (Colombia) finished second with a time of 2:27:29. Hillary Too (USA) finished third with a time of 2:28:10. Vladimir Figari from nearby Homestead finished fourth with a time of 2:29:33.

Aydee Loayza Huaman (Peru) won the women’s race with an official time of 2:46:54. Lana Gobert (Aruba) finished second with a time of 2:54:14. Rebekah Mayer (USA) finished third with a time of 3:02:06. Stephanie Pi and Brogan Abernethy (both from Miami) finished fourth and fifth with times of 3:03:19 and 3:04:38, respectively.