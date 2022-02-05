Full undercard for Claressa Shields vs. Ema Kozin middleweight title fight

The women’s middleweight division is in the spotlight on Saturday in Cardiff, Wales. A men’s middleweight bout between two British fighters holds the main event slot, but American Claressa Shields makes her return to boxing when she puts her undisputed middleweight title on the line against Ema Kozin.

The main card gets started at 2:30 p.m. ET. Ring walks for Shields vs. Kozin are expected at approximately 4:15 p.m. ET. All start times are estimated, as they depend on how long the earlier fights on the card last. The full fight card is set to air on Fite TV PPV for the price of $29.99. After purchasing access to watch the fight, you can watch either on the Fite TV website or using the Fite TV apps available for various platforms like iOS, Google Play and Roku.

This is Shields’ first fight since fighting Marie-Eve Dicaire last March to secure the undisputed junior middleweight title. Since then, she’s made a move to MMA, fighting twice in the Professional Fighters League. She won a TKO last June and lost a split decision in October before deciding to make her return to boxing.

Shields is a massive favorite in this bout at DraftKings Sportsbook. She’s installed at -2500 while Kozin is +1000. Most of the rest of the cards features potentially more competitive bouts. The card is topped by Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Liam Williams in a middleweight affair. Eubank is a -310 favorite as he looks to fight his way back into the title picture. He is 31-2 and coming off a pair of wins in 2021 after sitting out 2020.

The card also features Samuel Antwi putting his BBBofC English welterweight title on the line against Conah Walker. Antwi is a -450 favorite while Walker is a +330 underdog. Antwi comes into the bout with a 13-1 record most recently beating Darren Tetley a year ago to claim his title. Walker is 10-0-1 and is coming off a first-round TKO victory over Jack Ewbank last October.

Full Card for Claressa Shields vs. Ema Kozin