No. 1 Auburn vs. Georgia: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 1 Auburn Tigers are the talk of college basketball and will look to keep things rolling this afternoon when heading to Athens, GA, to face the Georgia Bulldogs.

Auburn (21-1, 9-0 SEC) extended its winning streak to 18 on Tuesday when blowing out archrival Alabama in a 100-81 home victory. Briefly behind early in the first half, the Tigers quickly took control of the contest against the Crimson Tide and never looked back. They notably took advantage of their numerous opportunities at the free-throw line, making 31-of-39 from the charity stripe. Wendell Green led with 23 points, eight rebounds, and six assists while Walker Kessler had 14 points, 12 rebounds, and eight blocks.

Georgia (6-16, 1-8 SEC) is continuing to spiral in conference play and was last dominated by Arkansas 99-73 on Wednesday. The Razorbacks buried a total of 15 threes in the contest and the Bulldogs didn’t have any answers at home in this one. Kario Oquendo led UGA with 17 points.

How to watch Auburn vs. Georgia

When: Saturday, February 5th, 1:00p.m. ET

Where: Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, GA

TV: SEC Network

Where to live stream online: SEC Network, ESPN app with a SEC Network subscription

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Auburn -16.5

Total: 153.5

The Pick

Auburn -16.5

Auburn trashed Georgia 83-60 a few weeks back and a 17-point spread here may not be enough. You have two teams at opposite ends of the spectrum in the SEC and the Tigers should once again roll to another blowout victory.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.