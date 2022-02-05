No. 17 UConn vs. No. 12 Villanova: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

We have two top teams in the Big East battling it out at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Saturday as the No. 12 Villanova Wildcats play host to the No. 17 UConn Huskies.

Villanova (16-6, 9-3 Big East) came up unsuccessful in its midweek trip to Milwaukee on Wednesday, falling at Marquette 83-73. The Wildcats trailed for the entirety of the contest and only had a few fleeting moments where it got within the same area code as the Golden Eagles in the loss. Brandon Slater led Nova with 18 points.

UConn (15-5, 6-3 Big East) is also coming off a loss as it fell at home to Creighton 59-55 on Tuesday. The Huskies shot just under 40% from the field but still kept things close for the entirety of the game. Isaiah Whaley led with 20 points, six rebounds, and four blocks in the loss.

How to watch UConn vs. Villanova

When: Saturday, February 5th, 12:00 p.m. ET

Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

TV: FOX

Where to live stream online: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Villanova -5

Total: 129.5

The Pick

UConn +5

All of UConn’s losses have come within four points this season and it should be able to thrive off a big time atmosphere at the Wells Fargo Center. Both teams match up well from a statistical standpoint so take the points with the Huskies in a tight ballgame.

