No. 22 Tennessee vs. South Carolina: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

We have an SEC showdown in Columbia, SC, this afternoon as the No. 22 Tennessee Volunteers hit the road to meet the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Tennessee (15-6, 6-3 SEC) has won four straight in conference play and its latest one came on Tuesday when it downed Texas A&M in a 90-80 shootout. Despite it being close at certain junctures, the Vols never trailed in the contest and kept the Aggies at enough of an arm’s length to hold on. Josiah-Jordan James led with 14 points, eight rebounds, and five steals.

South Carolina (13-8, 4-5 SEC) had its three-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday when it was blown out by Mississippi State 78-64. The Gamecocks didn’t lead for a single second in this one and could only muster 24 rebounds total for the entire game. James Reese V led with 15 points in the loss.

How to watch Tennessee vs. South Carolina

When: Saturday, February 5th, 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC

TV: CBS

Where to live stream online: CBS Live TV, Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Tennessee -7.5

Total: 137

The Pick

Tennessee -7.5

Tennessee is 12-9 against the spread this season and is looking to improve to 13-0 against Quad 2-4 opponents this season. UT ranks eighth in defensive adjusted efficiency and should be able to take apart the Gamecocks on that end of the court. Lay it with the Vols.

