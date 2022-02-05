No. 14 Texas Tech vs. West Virginia: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

We have a Big 12 showdown in Morgantown, WV, this afternoon as the No. 14 Texas Tech Red Raiders will fly into Appalachia to meet the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Texas Tech (17-5, 6-3 Big 12) got itself an emotional home victory on Tuesday, downing Texas 77-64. The game marked the first meeting between Tech and former Red Raiders head coach Chris Beard, who bolted for Texas this season. Students camped out in “Raiderville” the night before and even “greeted” the incoming incoming Longhorn busses as they arrived to campus. As for the game itself, Tech controlled the action for its entirety and were led by a 19 point, six rebound performance from Kevin McCullar.

West Virginia (13-8, 2-6 Big 12) has cratered over the last three weeks, dropping six straight contests and plummeting towards bubble status for the NCAA Tournament. The Mountaineers last fell to Baylor 81-77 on Monday in a game where they actually led by 10 in the second half before relinquishing the lead. Leading scorer Taz Sherman put up 29 points in the loss but sustained a concussion during the game. He is currently in concussion protocol and is questionable for today’s battle against Texas Tech.

How to watch No. 14 Texas Tech vs. West Virginia

When: Saturday, February 5th, 2:00 p.m. ET

Where: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, WV

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: Watch ESPN, ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Texas Tech -5

Total: 130.5

The Pick

Texas Tech -5

This would normally be a prime letdown spot for Texas Tech after an emotionally charged home win this week. But as mentioned before, WVU is cratering and the potential loss of Sherman would be devastating. Lay it with the Red Raiders here.

