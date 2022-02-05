No. 20 Iowa State vs. No. 23 Texas: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

We have a ranked matchup between two teams teetering on falling out of the Top 25 this afternoon as the No. 20 Iowa State Cyclones head down to Austin to meet the No. 23 Texas Longhorns.

Iowa State (16-6, 3-6 Big 12) had its brief momentum stunted on Tuesday when falling to Kansas 70-61. The Cyclones trailed for the entire contest despite forcing 22 turnovers off a Jayhawks team that was missing both Ochai Agbaji and Remy Martin. Izaiah Brockington led with 24 points and eight rebounds.

Texas (16-6, 5-4 Big 12) entered the lion’s den of Lubbock, TX, on Tuesday and fell to Texas Tech 77-64. This game was highlighted by the return of current UT/former Tech head coach Chris Beard to Lubbock and he and the team was met with a hostile “welcome” from the Red Raider faithful from the moment their bus arrived the night before. In the game itself, Texas quickly fell behind early and couldn’t quite find its footing throughout the evening. Marcus Carr led the Longhorns with 16 points and four assists.

How to watch Iowa State vs. Texas

When: Saturday, February 5th, 2:00 p.m. ET

Where: Frank Erwin Center, Austin, TX

TV: Longhorn Network

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app with Longhorn Network subscription

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Texas -9

Total: 121.5

The Pick

Over 121.5

Here we have a battle of a pair of Top 15 defenses who aren’t afraid of grinding it out in 50-point contests. However, both of these teams are in a bit of a vulnerable position right now and will be motivated to up the ante on the offensive end. Take the over.

