DePaul vs. No. 21 Xavier: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 21 Xavier Musketeers will look for their third consecutive victory when they play their second consecutive home game Saturday afternoon against the DePaul Blue Demons.

Xavier (16-5, 6-4 Big East) knocked off the Butler Bulldogs 68-66 at home Wednesday night. The Musketeers are rated inside the top 25 overall in KenPom and inside the top 40 in adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency. Jack Nunge is the team’s leading scorer with 12.3 points per game.

DePaul (10-10, 1-9 Big East) will enter Saturday’s matchup on a four-game losing streak, and they haven’t taken the floor since a 57-50 home loss to the UConn Huskies last Saturday. The Blue Demons are rated outside the top 100 overall in KenPom, and they’ve been without leading scorer Javon Freeman-Liberty, who hasn’t played since January 13th with a groin injury.

How to watch DePaul vs. Xavier

When: Saturday, February 5th, 2:00 p.m. ET

Where: Cintas Center, Cincinnati, OH

TV: FS1

Where to live stream online: FS1, FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Xavier -13.5

Total: 141.5

The Pick

DePaul +13.5

The Blue Demons obviously have a rest advantage with a week in between games, and they could get their best player back. Even if Freeman-Liberty isn’t ready to return, this is a decent betting spot for DePaul. Xavier won consecutive games, and DePaul is the perfect team they could be looking past.

