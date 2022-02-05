Michigan vs. No. 4 Purdue: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The fourth-ranked Purdue Boilermakers will return home for a Saturday afternoon matchup with the Michigan Wolverines looking for their fifth consecutive victory.

Purdue (19-3, 8-3 Big Ten) is coming off an 88-73 road victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Wednesday night. The Boilermakers have the top-rated offense in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency, but they can struggle defensively where they are rated No. 87 in that category. Jaden Ivey scored 21 points in his last time out to increase his team-leading scoring average with 17 points per game.

Michigan (11-8, 5-4 Big Ten) beat the Nebraska Cornhuskers 85-79 at home Tuesday night for their fourth victory in their last five games. The Wolverines are rated inside the top 20 in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency, but their defense is barely inside the top 100. They are led by Hunter Dickinson, who is averaging 17.5 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.

How to watch Michigan vs. Purdue

When: Saturday, February 5th, 2:30 p.m. ET

Where: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, IN

TV: FOX

Where to live stream online: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Purdue -9

Total: 146

The Pick

Michigan +9

The Wolverines are coming nowhere close to meeting preseason expectations, but they’re playing well right now. Purdue is fantastic at home, but Michigan is good enough to cover a double-digit point spread when they had plenty of days off in between games.

