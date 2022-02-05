No. 8 Baylor vs. No. 10 Kansas: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The best college basketball game of the day will take place on Saturday with a top-10 matchup when the No. 8 Baylor Bears head on the road to take on the No. 10 Kansas Jayhawks.

Kansas (18-3, 7-1 Big 12) rebounded from a blowout loss to the Kentucky Wildcats when they went on the road and knocked off the Iowa State Cyclones on Tuesday night. The Jayhawks won six of their last seven games, and they’re rated inside the top 10 overall in KenPom. Kansas’ strength has come on the offensive end of the floor, but Remy Martin could be out for a while with a knee injury, and leading scorer Ochai Agbaji tested positive for COVID-19 and could be out a second straight game.

Baylor (19-3, 7-2 Big 12) hasn’t taken the floor since Monday night when they took down the West Virginia Mountaineers at home 81-77. The Bears won four of their last five games, and they rate No. 2 overall in KenPom ratings. Baylor is also dealing with injuries as leading scorer LJ Cryer hasn’t played since January 25th with a foot issue, and Adam Flagler missed the last game with an injury to his knee.

How to watch Baylor vs. Kansas

When: Saturday, February 5th, 4:00 p.m. ET

Where: Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, KS

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Kansas -2.5

Total: 147.5

The Pick

Under 147.5

With so many injuries to key players in this matchup, it’s hard to expect there will be a ton of points scored. These are two top-five offenses in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency, but the two leading scorers are banged up and could be out. Even if they’re cleared to play, it’s possible they’re limited, and this is too high of a total to bet on.

