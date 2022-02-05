No. 13 Michigan State vs. Rutgers: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The 13th-ranked Michigan State Spartans will look for their third straight victory when they head out on the road to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday.

Michigan State (17-4, 8-2 Big Ten) is coming off a 65-63 road win over the Maryland Terrapins on Tuesday night. The Spartans are rated inside the top 20 overall in the latest KenPom ratings, and they are in the top 30 in adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency. Gabe Brown is the team’s leading scorer with 12.8 points per game.

Rutgers (12-9, 6-5 Big Ten) lost to the Northwestern Wildcats 79-78 on the road in overtime on Tuesday night. The Scarlet Knights lost three of their last four games, and they’re rated outside the top 100 overall in KenPom with an offense that is barely rated inside the top 200 in adjusted efficiency. Their leading scorer is Ron Harper Jr., who is averaging 15.8 points per game.

How to watch Michigan State vs. Rutgers

When: Saturday, February 5th, 4:00 p.m. ET

Where: Jersey Mike’s Arena, Piscataway

TV: FS1

Where to live stream online: FS1, FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Michigan State -2

Total: 131.5

The Pick

Rutgers +2

The Scarlet Knights should be up for this matchup as they return home after a tough road loss. Meanwhile, Michigan State will play their second consecutive road game, so this is a fantastic betting spot for Rutgers. Harper struggled to shoot in consecutive games, and I’ll bet he puts up a solid performance on Saturday.

