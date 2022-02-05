No. 18 Illinois vs. Indiana: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

We have a Saturday showdown in Big Ten country as the No. 18 Illinois Fighting Illini cross the state line to battle the Indiana Hoosiers.

Illinois (16-5, 9-2 Big Ten) have won three straight heading into this matchup and is coming off an 80-67 home victory over Wisconsin on Wednesday. The Illini came out of halftime holding on to just a four-point lead but managed to gradually pull away down the stretch in the second half. Kofi Cockburn had another monster evening, accounting for 37 points and 12 rebounds.

Indiana (16-5, 7-4 Big Ten) is in action for the first time since last Saturday, where it picked up a 68-55 road victory at Maryland. The Hoosiers held the Terrapins to just 28.5% shooting for the contest and held control for a vast majority of it. Race Thompson put up 18 points and 12 rebounds in the win.

How to watch No. 18 Illinois vs. Indiana

When: Saturday, February 5th, 12 p.m. ET

Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, IN

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Illinois +1

Total: 137.5

The Pick

Over 137.5

Indiana is the most over-friendly team in the Big Ten, posting a 13-8 O/U record so far this season. Expect the same in what should be a fun matchup today in Bloomington, IN.

