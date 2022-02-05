No. 3 UCLA vs. Arizona State: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 3 UCLA Bruins came up short in their first battle in the desert this week and will try for a better result tonight when entering Tempe, AZ, to face the Arizona State Sun Devils.

UCLA (16-3, 8-2 Pac-12) came out on the losing end of its Top 10 showdown against Arizona on Thursday, falling 76-66. The Bruins trailed for essentially the entire game and could never get within striking distance of the Wildcats. Arizona took advantage of its numerous trips to the free throw line, draining 20-of-30 shots from the charity stripe. Jules Bernard led the Bruins with 15 points and six rebounds.

Arizona State (6-13, 2-7 Pac-12) has continuously spiraled in Pac-12 play and came up just short in a 58-53 loss to USC on Thursday. The Sun Devils couldn’t capitalize on holding the Trojans to just 30% shooting, struggling to get anything going on offense themselves. Jalen Graham led ASU with 19 points and five rebounds in the loss.

How to watch No. 3 UCLA vs. Arizona State

When: Saturday, February 5th, 10 p.m. ET

Where: Desert Financial Arena, Tempe, AZ

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: UCLA -11.5

Total: 132.5

The Pick

UCLA -11.5

UCLA has handled the weaker Pac-12 opponents with ease so far this season and that should be the case tonight. Lay the points with the Bruins.

