No. 2 Gonzaga vs. BYU: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs will hit the road to Provo, UT, tonight for a West Coast Conference showdown against the BYU Cougars.

Gonzaga (18-2, 7-0 WCC) has continued to rip through its conference slate and are coming off a 92-62 pummeling of San Diego on Thursday. The Bulldogs never trailed for a single second in this matchup and had no issues running away from the Toreros. Chet Holmgren dropped 23 points and 12 rebounds in the win.

BYU (17-7, 5-4 WCC) has hit a wall with three straight losses in conference and its latest setback came in the form of a 73-59 loss to San Francisco on Thursday. The Cougars fell into a huge hole towards the end of the first half and were unable to get back into the contest. Alex Barcello led with 25 points before fouling out.

How to watch Gonzaga vs. BYU

When: Saturday, February 5th, 10:00 p.m. ET

Where: Marriott Center, Provo, UT

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Gonzaga -12.5

Total: 157.5

The Pick

Gonzaga -12.5

Gonzaga dominated BYU by 26 points in their prior meeting on January 13 and considering how the Cougars have fared as of late, it’ll be a similar result. Lay it with the Zags.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.