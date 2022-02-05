No. 5 Kentucky vs. Alabama: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The fifth-ranked Kentucky Wildcats will look for their fourth straight victory when they head on the road for a matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday night.

Kentucky (18-4, 7-2 SEC) is coming off a 77-70 home win over the Vanderbilt Commodores on Wednesday night. The Wildcats are No. 3 in KenPom, and they’re inside the top five in adjusted offensive efficiency as well. Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe leads the team with 16.1 points and 15.2 rebounds.

Alabama (14-8, 4-5 SEC) followed an impressive win over the Baylor Bears with a blowout loss to the Auburn Tigers earlier this week. The Crimson Tide are a one-sided team with an offense that rates inside the top 10 in adjusted efficiency but barely in the top 75 in that category defensively. Jaden Shackelford is the team’s leading scorer with 17.6 points per game.

How to watch Kentucky vs. Alabama

When: Saturday, February 5th, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Kentucky -1

Total: 157

The Pick

Over 157

There is about to be a ton of points scored on Saturday night with two top-10 offenses in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency. Kentucky plays at a quicker-than-average pace, but the Crimson Tide love to speed things up as they rank inside the top 25 in possessions per game.

