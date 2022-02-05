No. 25 LSU vs. Vanderbilt: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 25 LSU Tigers have spiraled over the last three weeks and will most likely be playing its last game as a ranked team tonight when heading up Nashville to face the Vanderbilt Commodores.

LSU (16-5, 4-5 SEC) suffered its fifth loss in six outings on Tuesday when falling at home to Ole Miss 76-72. The Tigers fell into a large hole early and had to fight its way back into within striking distance of the Rebels for the rest of the contest. Darius Days led with 21 points and 13 rebounds in the setback.

Vanderbilt (11-10, 3-6 SEC) hung tough with Kentucky on Wednesday but ultimately fell 77-70 at Rupp Arena. The Commodores actually shot well from the field throughout the contest but sent the Wildcats to the line for 35 free throw attempts in the game. Scotty Pippen Jr. had 33 points, six rebounds, and five assists in the loss.

How to watch LSU vs. Vanderbilt

When: Saturday, February 5th, 6:00 p.m. ET

Where: Memorial Gymnasium, Nashville, TN

TV: SEC Network

Where to live stream online: SEC Network, ESPN app with a SEC Network subscription

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: LSU -4

Total: 134

The Pick

Under 134

Despite its struggles, LSU still boasts KenPom’s top defense in adjusted efficiency and will grind Vandy down on that end of the floor. Take the under.

