Penn State vs. No. 11 Wisconsin: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 11 Wisconsin Badges were outplayed on the road in their last time out as they return home to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday night.

Wisconsin (17-4, 8-3 Big Ten) did not have any answers for Illinois Fighting Illini big man Kofi Cockburn in Wednesday night’s 80-67 loss. Despite a top-15 ranking nationally, the Badgers remain hated by the computers as KenPom has them barely cracking the top 30. Johnny Davis is the team’s leading scorer with 21.4 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.

Penn State (9-9, 4-6 Big Ten) snapped a three-game losing streak on Monday night when they knocked off the Iowa Hawkeyes 90-86 at home in double overtime. The Nittany Lions’ biggest weakness comes on the offensive end where they are rated outside the top 100 in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency. Seth Lundy and Jalen Pickett both average a little more than 13 points per game.

How to watch Penn State vs. Wisconsin

When: Saturday, February 5th, 6:00 p.m. ET

Where: Kohl Center, Madison, WI

TV: Big Ten Network

Where to live stream online: Big Ten Network on FOX Sports, FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Wisconsin -8

Total: 131

The Pick

Under 131

Wisconsin’s pace is quicker than usual thanks to the breakout of Johnny Davis, but there will be very few possessions in this matchup. The Badgers rank outside the top 250 in possessions per game, while Penn State is averaging the 335th most possessions per game out of 358 college basketball teams.

