Baylor basketball injuries: Who will play for Bears against Kansas on Saturday?

The eighth-ranked Baylor Bears will head on the road for a matchup with the No. 10 Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday. The winner of this top-10 matchup will be alone at the top of the Big 12 standings when the game is over. Kansas has their own injury issues, but Baylor could be without two of their best players as they’re dealing with injuries.

LJ Cryer

Baylor’s leading scorer LJ Cryer missed the last two games with a foot injury, and head coach Scott Drew said he is listed as a game-time decision. Cryer is averaging 13.9 points per game to lead the team in addition to 1.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Adam Flagler

Drew said Adam Flagler is also a game-time decision due to an injury to his knee. He missed the Bears’ 81-77 home victory over the West Virginia Mountaineers. Flagler is the third-leading scorer for the Bears with 12.7 points, 3.5 assists and 2.2 rebounds.