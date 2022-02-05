Kansas basketball injuries: Who will play for Jayhawks against Baylor on Saturday?

The No. 10 Kansas Jayhawks will host the eighth-ranked Baylor Bears on Saturday for the top spot in the Big 12 standings. Both teams are dealing with injuries to key players, but the Jayhawks should get their leading scorer back on the floor.

Ochai Agbaji

Ochai Agbaji was cleared to return from COVID-19 protocols, and he missed just one game because of it. Having Agbaji back on the floor is obviously great news for Kansas because he’d leading the team with 20.9 points per game. It remains to be seen how effective he will be from COVID protocols, but the Jayhawks should be ecstatic to have him back.

Remy Martin

Remy Martin also missed Kansas’ victory over the Iowa State Cyclones earlier this week. He is unlikely to be available for this game as he battles back from a bone bruise in his right knee. Martin is the fifth-leading scorer on the Jayhawks with 8.2 points per game.