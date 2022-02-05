No. 19 USC vs. No. 7 Arizona: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 19 USC Trojans will head on the road to play the No. 7 Arizona Wildcats on Saturday in a Pac-12 matchup featuring top 20 teams.

Arizona (18-2, 8-1 Pac-12) will look for their third consecutive victory as they look to extend their lead in the top spot of the conference standings. The Wildcats are rated as the second-rated team in KenPom, and Bennedict Mathurin is the team’s leading scorer with 16.9 points per game.

USC (19-3, 9-3 Pac-12) will also look to extend their winning streak to three, and they lead the Pac-12 in conference wins heading into Saturday. The Trojans are barely rated inside the top 30 in KenPom, and Isaiah Mobley leads the team in just about every major statistical category.

How to watch No. 19 USC vs. No. 7 Arizona

When: Saturday, February 5th, 5:00 p.m. ET

Where: McKale Center, Tucson, AZ

TV: FOX

Where to live stream online: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Arizona -10.5

Total: 148.5

The Pick

USC +10.5

Arizona is coming off a big win over the UCLA Bruins on Thursday night, so will they be up for consecutive huge Pac-12 matchups? The Wildcats should be feeling pretty good about themselves, and this is a great spot to fade them especially when you’re getting a double-digit spread.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.