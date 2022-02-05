No. 9 Duke vs. North Carolina: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The ninth-ranked Duke Blue Devils will head on the road Saturday night for a matchup with the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Duke (18-3, 8-2 ACC) is at the top spot of the conference standings, and they will look for their fifth straight victory. The Blue Devils are rated inside the top 15 in KenPom’s adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency, and their top scorer is Paolo Banchero, who averages 17.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game - both of which lead the team.

North Carolina (16-6, 8-3 ACC) has also won four games in a row, and they are coming off a 90-83 road victory over the Louisville Cardinals in overtime. The Tar Heels are much better offensively than they are on the defensive end, and Armando Bacot keeps putting up big numbers with 16.5 points and 12.5 rebounds per game.

How to watch Duke vs. North Carolina

When: Saturday, February 5th, 6:00 p.m. ET

Where: Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill, NC

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Duke -3

Total: 151

The Pick

Duke -3

The Blue Devils are playing their third consecutive road game, which doesn’t make for a fantastic betting spot, but I’ll suggest Duke anyways. The Blue Devils will always get up for this rivalry matchup, and the biggest weakness in this matchup will be North Carolina’s defense. Duke should be able to take advantage on Saturday night.

