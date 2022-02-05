Breaking down injury report for Baylor vs. Kansas on Saturday

The No. 8 Baylor Bears and No. 10 Kansas Jayhawks will meet up on Saturday in a top-10 Big 12 matchup, but both teams have plenty of injury concerns to key players on the roster.

Baylor vs. Kansas injury report: Feb. 5

Ochai Agbaji (COVID protocols, probable)

Remy Martin (knee, out)

LJ Cryer (foot, game-time decision)

Adam Flagler (knee, game-time decision)

Jayhawks leading scorer Ochai Agbaji missed one game as he looks to return from COVID-19 protocols, but he was cleared to return to play. Unfortunately, Kansas will likely be without Remy Martin, who is dealing with a bone bruise in his right knee. He also missed Tuesday night’s victory over the Iowa State Cyclones.

As for Baylor, their top scorer LJ Cryer missed the last two games with a foot injury, and it remains to be seen whether he will be ready to return to the floor. Adam Flagler was forced to miss the previous matchup due to an injury to his knee. Both players are game-time decisions according to Baylor head coach Scott Drew.