Breaking down the cut line for the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The Pebble Beach Pro-Am has entered day 3. We break down where the cut line stands throughout the day.

By DKNation Staff
Tyler McCumber hits his second shot on the 9th hole during the second round of the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 04, 2022 in Pebble Beach, California. Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The PGA Tour tees off the third round of the 2022 Pebble Beach Pro-Am, on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. ET. Seamus Power has dominated through the first two days, shooting a -16 to take a five-shot lead into Saturday. Andrew Putnam, Tom Hoge, and Adam Svensson are tied for second at -11.

The first trios tee off on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. ET and the final groups will be on the course at 1:42 p.m. ET. The cut is a day later than most tournaments, so by the close of Saturday we’ll know who will be competing in the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

How is the cut line determined?

The cut line comes after 54 holes is the top 60 players plus those tied at the end of that group.

What is the cut line for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am?

The cut line is -3 as Saturday opens. 68 golfers are at -3 or better.

Who is not projected to make the cut?

Notable names on the wrong side of the cut are Nick Watney (-2), Maverick McNealy (-2), Matt Kuchar (-1), and Cameron Tringale (+6).

